Cornwall family alleges being attacked repeatedly by gang of young people

A Bangladeshi family from Cornwall, Ont., no longer visits the city's harbour after a series of waterfront attacks that have left them feeling "victimized" and "terrorized."

On separate occasions in the last number of months, Fahim Rana, 23, said the same group of young people shot a BB gun, once at him and another time at his sister.

"I didn't even see them coming," said Rana, who moved to Canada with his family four years ago — first to Toronto, then Cornwall, southeast of Ottawa.

"They started shooting from far away. From an inch below my eye, they hit me. I could have been blinded," added the food delivery driver.

The [Canadian] dream is really not what you think. ​​​​​​ - Fahim Rana

"I was so scared: 'Oh my God. What happened?' They continued to shoot me even if I was on the ground."

Rana said he believes the attacks are racially motivated.

"One hundred per cent," he said. "There were many families, many groups of people, all of them were white, of course. We were the only coloured people and they chose us."

He said there have also been instances where his mother and brother were harassed at the waterfront.

Rana called the police's non-emergency line and also visited the station in person to report the events, but was told he should have called 911.

Rana posted this on Facebook after he says he was attacked with a BB gun on Cornwall's waterfront. (Submitted by Fahim Rana)

'Trouble with youth' calls up 20%

When CBC News contacted the Cornwall Police Service, the force said it was unaware of Rana's story.

"We have not received any information from members of our Bangladeshi community about these incidents, nor do we have any information consistent with a group of young people harassing and assaulting strangers on a regular basis," said police spokesperson Georges Levere.

Officers have since followed up with Rana, he said.

"This matter is deeply concerning, and I would like the community members to reach out to us so we can address this issue," Levere said. He added that if people have concerns they should reach out to police or him personally.

In general, police have been receiving more calls related to young people, Levere said.

The Cornwall Police Service's most recent annual report for 2022 shows there's been a 20 per cent increase in "trouble with youth" calls, although Levere was unable to provide more context as "some of the matters are not before the court."

This is the area where Rana's mother enjoyed fishing and where he says his family was attacked by a group of kids. (Submitted by Fahim Rana)

Challenging times for young people

Young people are facing many stresses, said social worker and psychotherapist Sheila Tallon, who isn't surprised by the uptick in calls involving youth.

"I think kids are really having a hard time," she said.

Tallon runs a private clinic for families and young people in Cornwall and recently hired new staff because of growing demand.

"Kids got into some really bad habits [during the pandemic] and now it's come to bite them in the butt. We're dealing with wait-lists everywhere and really severely addicted children who are struggling," said Tallon.

"Some kids don't want their parents to know they're doing drugs and will do other things that are not very healthy — risky behaviour," she said.

"We're seeing it all. It's very, very sad."

For now, Rana has stopped going out to the waterfront and many other places.

"We feel completely unsafe and terrorized and victimized," said Rana.

"The [Canadian] dream is really not what you think … I'm speechless, experiencing all this, and I had no hope that I would ever get help so I stopped going out."