Cyclist killed in crash near Cornwall

A 77-year-old cyclist is dead after he was struck by a vehicle near Cornwall, Ont., Tuesday.

The crash happened near noon on County Road 2 between Rae and Purcell roads in South Glengarry Township.

Police are still investigating. The driver of the passenger vehicle that struck the man was uninjured.

OPP are looking for anyone who might have witnessed the collision to call them at 1-888-310-1122.