5 charged after biker gang fight in Cornwall

Police in Cornwall, Ont., say five people are facing charges after a biker gang fight over the weekend sent three people to hospital.

It happened in the area of Vincent Massey Drive and 14th Street W north of Cornwall's waterfront, according to police, who said officers responded at about 8:20 p.m.

An eyewitness, who CBC is not identifying to protect his safety, says he saw three or four motorbikers sitting near a restaurant when a group of between eight and 12 other people arrived on motorbikes and immediately started beating the other four.

What police said at the time was three people were stable in hospital and several people were in custody.

In a Monday news release, the service said two people were stabbed, one was shot and all are expected to survive.

Five people "have been taken into custody and charged accordingly," police said, while saying the force would say more on the arrests and charges later.

Cornwall police said in the news release they believe this was a targeted incident between the Outlaws and Loners motorcycle gangs and they are working with a provincial biker enforcement team to investigate.

An Outlaws clubhouse caught fire just under 100 kilometres to the east in Brockville, Ont,. early Monday morning, according to that city's police force. Eight to 10 other homes were damaged there.

When asked, police in Cornwall said Monday they're unable to confirm a link between the two incidents. Police in Brockville said Monday morning it was too early in that investigation to make a connection.