Nearly done women's housing project still short $300K

Forty-two new bachelor apartments are almost ready for women who need more permanent housing, but the organization behind it is still short $300,000 to complete construction.

The $8-million ​Cornerstone Housing for Women project for additional shelter space in a former Westboro convent has received $5.5 million in funding from the City of Ottawa.

​Cornerstone has been raising the rest to convert the Sisters of Jeanne D'Arc Institute "mother house" on Princeton Avenue into bachelor housing with added supports and staff to help women transitioning from homelessness or other housing crises.

"This would be the next step toward independence," said Sue Garvey, executive director of Cornerstone. "We believe [the building on] Princeton is the solution to homelessness in the community and this is the purpose of this house."

The non-profit already operates four other housing options for women around Ottawa, where they provide emergency shelter for homeless women and those who can't afford current market rents.

Sue Garvey, executive director of Cornerstone Housing for Women, says the organization needs another $300,000 to fund construction. (Amanda Pfeffer (CBC))

Appeals for more funding

Garvey said they have already appealed to the city for more funding, and will also be fundraising in the community before November.

She said it's a valuable project for the larger community because it "will help to make a significant dent in the cycle of chronic homelessness in our community. It's a safe, affordable, beautiful, permanent home for as long as they need to live there."

Cornerstone is currently interviewing women for the 42 spaces, and Garvey said they won't be hard to fill.

"About 1,000 women become homeless every year in Ottawa," she said, and there are also some 10,000 people on the city's affordable housing registry.