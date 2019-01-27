Sourdough French onion soup to beat winter's chill

If you've had enough of the cold, give this French onion soup recipe from the owners of one of Ottawa's newest restaurants a try.

Corner Peach on Somerset Street W. opened its doors earlier this month. The partially painted tin ceiling, reupholstered bar stools, exposed brick and checkerboard floor make for an intriguing cross between a '50s-era diner and a 21st-century hipster coffee house.

Owners Caroline Murphy and Emma Campbell told CBC Radio's All In A Day they've been planning the place for nearly 10 years.

Corner Peach is at 802 Somerset St West... and yes, owners Caroline Murray and Emma Campbell did eventually get the front door thawed and open... 12:28

With their dream finally realized, they're aiming to offer a variety of seasonal fare, starting with this soup — the perfect antidote for a chilly winter.

French onion soup

Ingredients

2 tbsp butter

1/4 cup canola oil

4 large Spanish onions or enough to fill 1/3 of your pot when sliced

1 red onion

2 shallots

8 L of beef stock (see below)

2 garlic cloves

4 sprigs of fresh thyme

4 tbsp of grainy mustard

3 cups of your choice of wine, vermouth or sherry

1/2 cup of red wine vinegar

2 bay leaves

1/4 cup of salt

1 tsp of pepper

Sourdough toast

Grated cheese blend: 60% Swiss, 30% cheddar, 10% parmesan

Directions

Thinly slice all the onions. If you have a food processor you can use the slicing attachment to save time. In a big pot melt oil and butter (the oil helps the butter not to burn), then add the sliced Spanish and red onions. Cook covered on low, with a pinch of salt, until completely caramelized (this will take a an hour or two). You want your onions to look like brown mush and have a strong smell. Add garlic and mustard. Deglaze with wine and vinegar. Add beef stock (see below), thyme, bay leaves, salt and pepper, then let simmer with lid on for about an hour. Add shallots and simmer for another 30 minutes. Taste and adjust the seasoning to your liking. Toast sourdough bread. Recommended you use day-old bread so it holds it's shape. Put your soup in an oven-safe bowl and place the toast on top. Put an outrageous amount of cheese mix on top and place in oven with the broiler on full. It's ready when the cheese bubbles and oozes over the sides and golden spots start to appear. Wait for it to cool before serving.

Beef stock