Sourdough French onion soup to beat winter's chill
If you've had enough of the cold, give this French onion soup recipe from the owners of one of Ottawa's newest restaurants a try.
If you've had enough of the cold, give this French onion soup recipe from the owners of one of Ottawa's newest restaurants a try.
Corner Peach on Somerset Street W. opened its doors earlier this month. The partially painted tin ceiling, reupholstered bar stools, exposed brick and checkerboard floor make for an intriguing cross between a '50s-era diner and a 21st-century hipster coffee house.
Owners Caroline Murphy and Emma Campbell told CBC Radio's All In A Day they've been planning the place for nearly 10 years.
With their dream finally realized, they're aiming to offer a variety of seasonal fare, starting with this soup — the perfect antidote for a chilly winter.
French onion soup
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp butter
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- 4 large Spanish onions or enough to fill 1/3 of your pot when sliced
- 1 red onion
- 2 shallots
- 8 L of beef stock (see below)
- 2 garlic cloves
- 4 sprigs of fresh thyme
- 4 tbsp of grainy mustard
- 3 cups of your choice of wine, vermouth or sherry
- 1/2 cup of red wine vinegar
- 2 bay leaves
- 1/4 cup of salt
- 1 tsp of pepper
- Sourdough toast
- Grated cheese blend: 60% Swiss, 30% cheddar, 10% parmesan
Directions
- Thinly slice all the onions. If you have a food processor you can use the slicing attachment to save time.
- In a big pot melt oil and butter (the oil helps the butter not to burn), then add the sliced Spanish and red onions.
- Cook covered on low, with a pinch of salt, until completely caramelized (this will take a an hour or two). You want your onions to look like brown mush and have a strong smell.
- Add garlic and mustard.
- Deglaze with wine and vinegar.
- Add beef stock (see below), thyme, bay leaves, salt and pepper, then let simmer with lid on for about an hour.
- Add shallots and simmer for another 30 minutes. Taste and adjust the seasoning to your liking.
- Toast sourdough bread. Recommended you use day-old bread so it holds it's shape.
- Put your soup in an oven-safe bowl and place the toast on top.
- Put an outrageous amount of cheese mix on top and place in oven with the broiler on full.
- It's ready when the cheese bubbles and oozes over the sides and golden spots start to appear.
- Wait for it to cool before serving.
Beef stock
- For a good beef stock you will need big beef bones. Use something with cartilage or a lot of marrow in it. Spread the bones out on a sheet tray and roast them in a 500 F oven for 30 minutes, or until they have a nice deep golden colour. Be careful when you take the tray out: if you have good quality bones, some of the marrow will have rendered out and there will be hot beef fat on the tray. You can always freeze that fat and cook with it later.
- Now place the bones in the biggest pot you have and fill it with cold water. Put the pot on the stove and throw in some halved carrots, celery, and onion. You can flavour the stock any way you want: some people put herbs like thyme or a couple of bay leaves. You can also add other aromatics like garlic. Chives, green onion and parsley stems make great additions as well. You can also throw in parmesan rinds for some added cheesy depth.
- Bring it up to a low simmer for at least three hours, but six or more is preferable. The rule is low and slow. Once the stock is done, strain out the bones and allow to cool completely. If you have a lot of marrow, there will be a thick fat cap on top of your stock. This is much easier to remove once it has cooled and solidified, you just scoop it off.
