Corn fritters with autumn vegetables and cilantro-red onion relish

Usually, the crew from FoodWorks — an Ottawa social enterprise that hires at-risk youth — wields knives and wooden spoons in the kitchen of Centretown United Church.

But on Monday, they'll be packing up their aprons and ingredients and heading over to the ByWard Market to take control of Oz Kafe's kitchen.

The one-night-only affair is part of the restaurant's monthly chef take-over series.

FoodWorks will be preparing a five-course prix fixe menu for $40 — and a portion of the proceeds will go back to the social enterprise for new kitchen tools.

Watching the youth develop their kitchen skills over time has been immensely rewarding, said Bruce Wood, one of the chefs with FoodWorks.

"I've worked in all the fancy-pants restaurants and done all the white-tablecloth stuff and had all that kinds of fun, and that was great," Wood told CBC Radio's All In A Day.

But he said the young workers "just constantly rise to the challenge, and it's really, really encouraging and fulfilling to me."

This week on D is for Dinner, the FoodWorks crew shared their recipe for these seasonal corn fritters.

We meet some at-risk-youth who'll be serving up corn fritters for a good cause. 12:25

Corn and tofu fritters with autumn vegetables and cilantro-red onion relish

Ingredients (fritters):

1 500 gram bag of frozen corn.

1 red pepper, cut into ¼-inch cubes.

1 zucchini, cut into ¼-inch cubes.

2 tsp. sea salt.

1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper.

3 tbsp. olive oil.

2 tbsp. plus 1 tsp. Moroccan spice mixture (or a good curry powder).

1 block silken tofu, drained.

2 eggs.

3 to 4 c. chickpea flour.

¼ c. fresh cilantro, leaves only.

½ c. cold-pressed sunflower oil, for frying.

Ingredients (relish):

1 bunch fresh cilantro.

½ c. finely diced red onion.

2 tsp. red wine vinegar.

1 tsp. cane sugar.

2 tsp. sambal oelek (garlic chili paste).

Ingredients (spice mix):

2 cinnamon sticks.

1 tbsp. whole coriander seeds.

1 tsp.cumin seeds.

1 tbsp. sea salt.

1 tbsp. whole black peppercorns.

1 tbsp. smoked paprika.

¼ tsp. cayenne.

Directions: