Corn fritters with autumn vegetables and cilantro-red onion relish
FoodWorks will be taking over Oz Kafe with recipes like this one on Monday
Usually, the crew from FoodWorks — an Ottawa social enterprise that hires at-risk youth — wields knives and wooden spoons in the kitchen of Centretown United Church.
But on Monday, they'll be packing up their aprons and ingredients and heading over to the ByWard Market to take control of Oz Kafe's kitchen.
The one-night-only affair is part of the restaurant's monthly chef take-over series.
FoodWorks will be preparing a five-course prix fixe menu for $40 — and a portion of the proceeds will go back to the social enterprise for new kitchen tools.
Watching the youth develop their kitchen skills over time has been immensely rewarding, said Bruce Wood, one of the chefs with FoodWorks.
"I've worked in all the fancy-pants restaurants and done all the white-tablecloth stuff and had all that kinds of fun, and that was great," Wood told CBC Radio's All In A Day.
But he said the young workers "just constantly rise to the challenge, and it's really, really encouraging and fulfilling to me."
This week on D is for Dinner, the FoodWorks crew shared their recipe for these seasonal corn fritters.
Corn and tofu fritters with autumn vegetables and cilantro-red onion relish
Ingredients (fritters):
- 1 500 gram bag of frozen corn.
- 1 red pepper, cut into ¼-inch cubes.
- 1 zucchini, cut into ¼-inch cubes.
- 2 tsp. sea salt.
- 1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper.
- 3 tbsp. olive oil.
- 2 tbsp. plus 1 tsp. Moroccan spice mixture (or a good curry powder).
- 1 block silken tofu, drained.
- 2 eggs.
- 3 to 4 c. chickpea flour.
- ¼ c. fresh cilantro, leaves only.
- ½ c. cold-pressed sunflower oil, for frying.
Ingredients (relish):
- 1 bunch fresh cilantro.
- ½ c. finely diced red onion.
- 2 tsp. red wine vinegar.
- 1 tsp. cane sugar.
- 2 tsp. sambal oelek (garlic chili paste).
Ingredients (spice mix):
- 2 cinnamon sticks.
- 1 tbsp. whole coriander seeds.
- 1 tsp.cumin seeds.
- 1 tbsp. sea salt.
- 1 tbsp. whole black peppercorns.
- 1 tbsp. smoked paprika.
- ¼ tsp. cayenne.
Directions:
- Preheat your oven to 400 F.
- As it heats, combine all the spice mix ingredients in an un-oiled frying pan and toast over medium heat until aromatic, about three to four minutes.
- Transfer in batches to a coffee grinder and grind well.
- Shake through a fine sieve to remove any husks and set aside.
- Combine all of the relish ingredients in a food processor and process until slightly chunky.
- Place in a clean bowl and set aside.
- For the fritters, whisk together in a large bowl the olive oil, the salt, the pepper and two tablespoons of the Moroccan spice mixture.
- Add the zucchini, red pepper and corn to the bowl and mix so that they're evenly coated with the spices.
- Spread the spice-coated vegetables out in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet and place in the oven.
- Roast for 20 to 25 minutes or until the vegetables are lightly browned.
- While the vegetables are roasting, blend together the drained tofu and eggs with the extra teaspoon of the Moroccan spice mixture in a food processor or blender.
- Move to a bowl and whisk in three cups of the chickpea flour.
- Once the vegetables have cooled (about 15 minutes after being removed from the oven), add them to the flour mixture and mix well. The mixture should be the consistency of pancake batter; add extra flour if it seems too wet.
- Heat a frying pan on medium heat and line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
- Add half of the sunflower oil to the pan and, once the oil is hot, drop in the batter in ¼-cup dollops (or 1 tbsp. dollops for cocktail size) and press down lightly.
- Allow each fritter to cook for three to four minutes. Flip and cook a further three to four minutes.
- Remove the completed fritters and place on the baking sheets. Continue frying fritters until all the batter is gone.
- Serve with the relish. You can also make them ahead of time and reheat them