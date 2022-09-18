Ottawa's corgi lovers muster in memory of late monarch

Bagpipes and barking harmonized in a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on a rain-soaked afternoon in Ottawa.

Dog group Ottawa Corgis and the Sons of Scotland Pipe Band gathered in Major's Hill Park Sunday in memory of the late monarch.

Drummers and bagpipers marched next to the Fairmont Château Laurier hotel, while a cluster of corgis lolled in the wet grass.

A small herding dog originating in Wales, the stumpy, rambunctious breed was beloved by the Queen and became a symbol of her 70-year reign.

"We kind of found out about them originally through the Queen," said Elaine Huang, who brought her corgi, Tonkatsu, to the park near Parliament Hill on Sunday.

Huang said she attended the march to join the Ottawa corgi community in remembering Queen Elizabeth II.

"It was nice to come out all together and honour the Queen," she said.

Here are some photos from Sunday's memorial.

'We are here for the corgi paw-rade,' said Elaine Huang whose corgi, pictured here, is named Tonkatsu after the Japanese deep-fried pork cutlet. (Ben Andrews/CBC News)

Tonkatsu waits patiently for a treat. (Ben Andrews/CBC News)

Another corgi rolls in the wet grass at Major's Hill Park. (Ben Andrews/CBC News)

Bagpipes rest under a tree in Major's Hill Park before the Sons of Scotland played in honour of Queen Elizabeth II. (Ben Andrews/CBC News)

'I met the Queen in 2018,' said Jared Ruttan, a snare drummer playing with the Sons of Scotland. 'Being able to meet her then, it definitely hits a little bit closer to home.' (Ben Andrews/CBC News)

The Sons of Scotland played to a soaked crowd outside the Fairmont Château Laurier. The band previously led a march of 70 corgis during a similar celebration in Ottawa earlier this year for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. (Ben Andrews/CBC News)