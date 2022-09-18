Ottawa's corgi lovers muster in memory of late monarch
Dog-lovers, bagpipers gathered to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II
Bagpipes and barking harmonized in a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on a rain-soaked afternoon in Ottawa.
Dog group Ottawa Corgis and the Sons of Scotland Pipe Band gathered in Major's Hill Park Sunday in memory of the late monarch.
Drummers and bagpipers marched next to the Fairmont Château Laurier hotel, while a cluster of corgis lolled in the wet grass.
A small herding dog originating in Wales, the stumpy, rambunctious breed was beloved by the Queen and became a symbol of her 70-year reign.
"We kind of found out about them originally through the Queen," said Elaine Huang, who brought her corgi, Tonkatsu, to the park near Parliament Hill on Sunday.
Huang said she attended the march to join the Ottawa corgi community in remembering Queen Elizabeth II.
"It was nice to come out all together and honour the Queen," she said.
Here are some photos from Sunday's memorial.