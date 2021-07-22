Permanent residents in limbo waiting to immigrate to Canada

Aashray Kovi refreshes his email several times a day hoping for good news from Canadian immigration officials.

The 28-year-old computer programmer from Bangalore, India is one of about 23,000 aspiring immigrants with expired or soon-to-be expired documents waiting to enter Canada during the pandemic.

"It's really depressing for all of us," said Kovi, who plans to settle in Ottawa but can't travel because his confirmation of permanent residency (COPR) document expired in early June.

Late last month, the federal government lifted COVID-19 restrictions allowing anyone with a valid COPR to land in Canada, which comes after a significant drop in immigration in 2020.

The country permitted 184,000 immigrants last year — the fewest since 1998 — compared to 341,000 in 2019. Canada aims to jump-start immigration with 400,000 new residents per year for the next three years.

Aashray Kovi, a 28-year-old from Bangalore, India, waits in his home country until his permanent residence documents get renewed. (Aashray Kovi)

Quicker process to reapply

There is a silver lining for those like Kovi who, instead of having to reapply for a new document, waits for Canada to reissue the documents.

That will be a quicker process as Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada is making exceptions .

The pandemic has significantly impacted processing times, and the government is contacting individuals with expired papers in the "weeks and months to come," according to a spokesperson for Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino.

Immigration lawyer Kyle Hyndman estimates more than half of those holding expired COPR documents are skilled workers who were chosen "to contribute to the Canadian labour market."

Hyndman said the communication from the federal government has been messy, though.

"These people are kind of in a holding pattern ... you do a bunch of things to get ready to move that are kind of hard to undo," he said.

Kyle Hyndman, an immigration lawyer in Vancouver, estimates more than half of those holding expired COPR documents are skilled workers. (Supplied by Kyle Hyndman)

Barely holding on

Sophie Ballesteros from Barcelona, Spain had a job lined up in Halifax and her husband Carlos quit his job months ago to ready himself for a move to Canada.

Then the family's COPR documents expired in June and there's been no word yet on when they'll be renewed.

"This is the first time in my life that I am unemployed," said Carlos Ballesteros. "I don't sleep at night."

Sophie said she is struggling to immerse into her new digital marketing job in Canada while staying physically in Barcelona, while also trying to find a preschool for her four-year-old daughter.

"I have to work within the time zone of Canada and sometimes there are some clients that are from Vancouver," she said. "It's hard for my family."

Sophie and Carlos Ballesteros hope to resettle in Halifax, but the Spanish couple doesn't know when their expired permanent residence documents will be renewed. (Supplied by Carlos Ballesteros)

After receiving their initial approval documents, Sameer Masih and his wife began selling their belongings, including their furniture and car in New Delhi, India.

Seven months later, the couple and their son live in a mostly empty apartment waiting and hoping to find a better life in Canada.

"I am actually surviving on a bare minimum set up," said Masih, who said the wait cost him a job at his employer's Toronto office.

The lack of clarity has Masih wondering when his Canadian dream will come true.

"The word 'soon' is turning out to be a very negative and dangerous word in this context," he said.