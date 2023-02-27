OPP asking public for information on copper wire theft

Ontario Provincial Police at the Central Hastings detachment north of Belleville is asking the public for information about a copper wire theft that happened on Friday night.

Ontario Provincial Police say a Bell telecommunications line was cut directly from a pole on the west side of Highway 62, approximately 1.5 kilometres south of Hazzards Road in the Township of Madoc.

The total repair cost is expected to exceed $10,000.

OPP Const. Barbra Hunter said the incident was called in by a Bell service worker who was notified that service in the area had been cut off. When the worker went to check, he found all the wire had been removed from the pole.

Hunter also said the theft is a one-time incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.