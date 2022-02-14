Some convoy trucks being relocated, others staying put in residential areas

The latest developments for Day 19 of the protest:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked the Emergencies Act.

Measures limited to certain geographic areas, including Ottawa.

Downtown Ottawa businesses will receive financial assistance, Trudeau says.

Ottawa's mayor says some protesters are moving their trucks to Wellington Street.

The City of Ottawa has been granted an injunction to help it crack down on bylaw infractions.

Some protesters have been relocating their trucks out of residential areas in Ottawa to a more central location in front of federal government buildings as part of an agreement between Mayor Jim Watson and one of the convoy organizers, Tamara Lich, but others have suggested they plan to stay put.

The agreement was made between the two over the weekend and was supposed to begin taking place by noon Monday, with protesters asked to limit parking trucks to a stretch of Wellington Street between Elgin Street and the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway.

Ottawa police did not provide an update as to how many vehicles had relocated by Monday evening.

Watson had acknowledged that given the large number of trucks in the downtown core, it could take up to three days to move them all. Yet, some protesters have indicated they don't plan to to relocate, despite the agreement.

The convoy leaders have started to act on their commitment to move several trucks from the residential district south of Wellington. This is a complex multi-day operation in support of our residents. —@JimWatsonOttawa

Tow companies caught in the middle

Under the Emergencies Act, invoked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday, the federal government has the ability to compel essential service providers to fulfil their contracts, but the City of Ottawa has had trouble convincing the companies it has under contract to tow any vehicles out of the protest zone.

At least one company has already been threatened for moving an illegal structure at the request of convoy organizers.

WATCH | What powers does the Emergencies Act give the Canadian government?

What powers does the Emergencies Act give the Canadian government? Duration 12:08 Wesley Wark, a senior fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation, says Canadians may be surprised there are plans to invoke the never-before-used Emergencies Act, but it will allow the federal government to take the lead in dealing with the Ottawa protests. 12:08

"It's unfortunate, as a private company, we have been put in the middle of this when it's really a [government] issue," Ibrahim Masri, owner of Alliance Towing told CBC.

He said tow truck companies have been caught between the public who want them to tow illegally parked vehicles that are part of the convoy and those who are part of the convoy.

Masri said the COVID-19 mandates and lockdowns have also put a strain on his business.

"It's put a lot of emotional stress, a lot of financial stress, a lot of uncertainty. It's really left a scar."