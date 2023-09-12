Convoy trial moving slowly as witness fails to bring notes

The criminal trial for two leaders of what became the "Freedom Convoy" continues to move at a glacial pace, with another delay coming Tuesday morning.

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are charged with mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, intimidation and obstructing police for their role in the weeks-long protest in February 2022.

Kim Ayotte, Ottawa's manager of emergency and protective services, was expected to testify about the role he played during the trucker protests. He was in charge of the city's bylaw enforcement, fire and paramedic services as well as the department overseeing special events.

But his testimony had barely started when proceedings were stopped because he had not brought any notes.

He told the court he didn't think he'd need them, but Lich's counsel Lawrence Greenspon said they would be needed during his cross-examination.

"This was a surprise to me, as I said in court, that he showed up without his notes," Greenspon told reporters outside the courthouse. "His evidence is important."

Greenspon said the notes are needed to give details on conversations he had, meetings he attended and actions he took.

"You would expect if he took notes, which we know he did, that he would show up in court with those notes to assist him, and refresh his memory as to details, dates and times," he said.

Court was recessed to allow Ayotte to return with his notes.

Now in its third week, the trial continues to move at a slow pace — Crown lawyers are days behind the time allotted for them to make their arguments.

Originally scheduled to sit for 16 days and wrap up in October, the judge-alone trial is now expected to take longer and court staff are looking for available dates in November.