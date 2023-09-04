Convoy trial hears of transit disruptions, dropping sales at ByWard business

OC Transpo stopped service to about 150 bus stops during the truck convoy protests in the winter of 2022 because demonstrations prevented the agency from operating on the roads downtown.

Natalie Huneault, business projects and events co-ordinator for the transit agency, testified on the 16th day of the trial for Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.

They are charged with mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, intimidation and obstructing police for their role in the weeks-long protest in January and February of 2022.

She described "the complete removal of service" on key Ottawa streets and the "partial" removal of service on other roads.

Overall there were 18 routes impacted for the majority of the protests and 150 stops were not operating.

Huneault was responsible for deciding to redirect routes and said the decision was made because OC Transpo couldn't service the roads those routes and stops were on.

Tamara Lich arrives for her trial at the Ottawa Courthouse on Sept. 19, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

ByWard shop lost sales

A ByWard market shopkeeper described being verbally harassed during the protests.

"I didn't feel safe, I was getting comments, insults," said Chantal Biro.

"I was wearing a mask because we were supposed to be wearing a mask at the time and because of that it would attract attention."

She said in-store sales "dropped dramatically" during the protests because fewer customers were coming in, and deliveries were delayed.

Biro, who is also involved in a proposed class action lawsuit against Lich, Barber and others involved in the convoy, described a "constant" blaring of horns, megaphones and shouts of "freedom" being heard.

The city was "seized and completely overtaken by these so-called protesters," she testified.

She said she also smelt "a lot of exhaust from the trucks that were constantly running," along with gasoline, fumes and marijuana and cigarettes being smoked.

During cross-examination, defence lawyers confirmed none of Biro's experiences were directly linked with Barber or Lich.

Crown lawyers are using local witnesses, including business owners and residents, to illustrate the scope, nature and consequences of the protests to "rebut" any suggestion it was peaceful.

Diane Magas, left, lawyer for Chris Barber, centre, walks with Tamara Lich's lawter Lawrence Greenspon to the Ottawa Courthouse on Sept. 19, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Ottawa resident's describe noise, traffic

Earlier testimony from residents spoke to the noise and congestion caused by the protests, but none of them had any direct dealings with Lich or Barber.

Sarah Gawman, the first person called to give testimony about residents' experience during the protests, told court she was living in a highrise apartment building near the centre of the demonstrations.

Gawman recounted trucks honking, non-stop drumming that went late into the night and fireworks on a near nightly basis in what she described as "intolerable noise."

She is also a plaintiff in the proposed civil class action lawsuit.

Vivian Leir, an employee at St. Andrew's Presybyterian Church near the intersection of Wellington and Kent streets, told court she was "overwhelmed with trucks parked all around our church"

She testified demonstrators urinated and defecated on church property, dressed up a statue of Jesus and left "garbage everywhere."

During her cross-examination, defence lawyers clarified she never saw anyone defecating on the property herself, but that the church's groundskeeper told her about locating human feces. They also showed video recorded during the convoy showing the street adjacent to the church being relatively quiet, with hardly any horns heard in the background.

Stephane Bellfoy, who was also living downtown during the protests, told the court it was difficult to get to and from his apartment building and honking was heard "at all hours."

"There was a lot of traffic, traffic wasn't moving, we always had to take alternative roads," he said.

It's expected Zexi Li, the downtown resident who initiated the proposed class action lawsuit, will testify Monday.