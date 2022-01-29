Protests against COVID-19 public health measures could stretch on

Police are continuing to keep a close eye on Ottawa's downtown following Saturday's large protest against COVID-19 public health mandates, with the city's police chief hinting demonstrations may not wrap up this weekend.

Protesters flooded on foot into the parliamentary precinct Saturday in the midst of an extreme cold warning, joining a truck convoy that started to arrive on the scene late Friday night.

They were later joined by other drivers and demonstrators from all regions of the country, some of whom travelled thousands of kilometres to take their message to the streets outside of the Prime Minister's Office.

Police estimated as many as 10,000 people could arrive by the end of the day, but did not give an official figure Saturday.

The crowds caused major traffic disruptions in the downtown core, with OC Transpo announcing by midday that all bus routes had been diverted out of the downtown and to LRT stations instead.

Numerous businesses also decided not to open at all or to shut down early Saturday — including the Rideau Centre, where protesters flocked throughout the day, often without wearing masks.

Devin Camara, manager of the New Balance shoe store, told CBC how a customer became upset after being asked to put one on.

"He basically called me narcissistic and a sociopath for asking him to do that and not fighting for his rights," Camara said. "I'm just like, I'm just a store owner. I'm just trying to protect my staff from getting something that could possibly kill them or endanger them."

Protesters walk through the Rideau Centre Saturday. The Ottawa mall chose to close its doors early due to the throngs of crowds. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Overnight police presence

Ottawa police said in a statement Saturday evening that crowds were dispersing, but gridlock remained a problem.

No incidents of violence or injuries had been reported, but there would remain a large presence of officers both overnight and on Sunday, police said.

The force is on high alert for any threats or violence, said Const. Amy Gagnon in an interview earlier in the day.

"If they're going to be causing mischief, if there is going to be any damage being caused, we will be charging people. We will be investigating," Gagnon said.

Police Chief Peter Sloly has said that while organizers maintain the protest — which does not have a permit — will be a weekend event, the option of it extending into later this week "is also still on the table."

Sloly said any decision to bring the protest to a close early would be based on public safety concerns or a breakdown in communications with protest organizers.

An online fundraising campaign for the convoy said a prayer service was scheduled to take place Sunday morning on Parliament Hill.

City needs 'normalcy' again, says mayor

Traffic issues are expected to continue Sunday, Ottawa police said in last night's update.

As of Saturday night, the Portage and Alexandra bridges were both closed, while the Chaudière was limited to health-care and essential workers only.

People are still being urged to not travel downtown unless absolutely necessary.

Mayor Jim Watson said Saturday that while the protest had been peaceful, the city needs to be able to get back to its routine.

"I feel very confident that our police have things in hand right now, but we have to rely on the goodwill of the organizers, if you call them that, to make sure that they've made their point — and at that point, move on [and] go back to their homes," he said.

"Because we have to allow our community to get back to some sense of normalcy as well."