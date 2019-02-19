What people are saying at the United We Roll protest

A controversial pro-pipeline demonstration arrived on Parliament Hill Tuesday for two days of rallies, but what people are rallying about depends on who you ask.

The United We Roll convoy, which left Red Deer, Alta., on Valentine's Day, arrived in the capital in a long line of transport and pick-up trucks. While organizers and most of the protestors were concerned about Alberta's need for another pipeline, others focused on their dissatisfaction with the federal government, the disappearance of agricultural land or closing Canada's borders to illegal immigration.

The protest also drew dozens of counter protestors decrying the groups stance on immigration and led to heated verbal confrontations.

CBC asked several protesters about why they decided to gather on Parliament Hill.

Patrick King, Red Deer Alta.

(Laura Osman/CBC)

"The message is we need this pipeline not only because we want our oil and gas and we want to go to work. But Alberta provides 10 per cent of the gross domestic product when it comes to our contribution to the country. Upon that contribution to the country we are able to make these funds to help the other provinces," said Patrick King, one of the organizers of the event.

"Now we're down, we're hurting. Where's ours? When are we going to get the help?"​

Jo Woods, Calgary Alta.

(Robyn Miller/CBC)

"Everybody that protests what we're trying to get out, they're all driving cars, they're all heating their houses. How do they do that without the oil and gas industry?" said Jo Woods, who lives in Calgary but often works in Ottawa in the winter.

She joined the convoy on Parliament Hill.

"You can't abolish us and we will be heard."

Chris Hansen, Ont.

(Laura Osman/CBC)

While organizers said the demonstration is meant to draw attention to Alberta's suffering economy, other protesters raised signs calling for a stop to illegal immigration.

"I think we need to open pipelines and not open borders," said Chris Hansen, who would only say that he is from Ontario. "I think a lot of us want closed borders, open pipelines."

Paul Jones, Ottawa, Ont.

(Laura Osman/CBC)

Those messages angered some people enough that they stood out in the cold to register their opposition. Paul Jones stood on a Hwy-417 overpass to flash the middle finger at the convoy as it passed.

"I want to tell these truckers they're not welcome in Ottawa. It's legitimate debate about pipelines, but not racism. They wrap themselves in the anti-immigrant flag — that's disgusting and I don't want that in my town," Jones said.

Rollie Montpellier, Ottawa, Ont.

(Robyn Miller/CBC)

Some detractors stood in opposition to the groups pro-oil and gas message.

"Pipelines are going to be a thing of the past so I do not support new pipelines and I do not support the expansion of the tar sands, it's killing our climate," said Rollie Montellier, an environmental activist from Ottawa.

Arden Robitaille, Arnprior, Ont.

(Robyn Miller/CBC)

But the convoy attracted local supporters as well.

Arden Robitaille arrived from just outside of Ottawa to show that he agrees with the Alberta protesters.

"I'm against what Trudeau is doing so I thought I would support the truckers. I think he's destroying what's going on with people's lives, the oil industry, our energy industry. So I think we need to stand up," he said.

The demonstration is expected to continue tomorrow, with more traffic detours and road closures expected downtown. ​