Freedom Convoy leader from Quebec released from jail

Another leader of the so-called Freedom Convoy, Steeve Charland, was released from jail on Monday.

Charland, 48, was arrested in February by Ontario Provincial Police officers in Vankleek Hill, Ont., and charged with mischief and counselling to commit mischief.

He had remained in custody since, but on Monday was released on bail.

Charland agreed not to organize or promote protests linked to COVID-19 or the "Freedom Convoy" as part of his bail conditions. He must also stay away from Parliament Hill and not post content on social media.

A publication ban prevents reporting on other details about his court appearance.

From Grenville, Que., Charland is known as a spokesperson for Les Farfadaas, a Quebec group formed to protest against public health measures.

Charland from known far-right group in Quebec

That group was formed from La Meute, regarded by experts to be a far right, anti-Islam and anti-immigration group.

Charland previously held a senior position within La Meute, which maintains an active social media presence promoting itself as campaigning for the defence of freedom of expression and democracy, as well as promoting secularism.

People wearing Les Farfadaas patches and leather jackets could often be found around the protest site during the three-week occupation of Ottawa.

The group was also responsible for occupying a parking lot in the Hull sector of downtown Gatineau, Que., not far from the primary demonstration site in Ottawa.

After being forced to leave those premises by a court, they moved to the parking lot of the Notre-Dame-du-Très-Saint-Rosaire church in Gatineau, Que., before leaving 24 hours later via a police escort.

King makes appearance, returns to court Thursday

Another convoy leader, Pat King, also appeared in court Monday. Near the start of his appearance, King expressed frustration in open court over communication issues. A lawyer that had been representing King, Cal Rosemond, said he had not had the opportunity to speak with King lately and requested the two be given an opportunity to speak.

After a brief intermission, Rosemond requested the matter be adjourned until Thursday so King could speak with his "prospect of lawyers."

"I need to discuss this with someone because there's supposed to be a team of lawyers working on this," King said.

He also requested — and was denied — a publication ban. King expressed frustration over court proceedings regularly being illegally broadcast on social media.