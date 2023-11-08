Convoy leader texted with ex-premier Brad Wall, current Sask. MLA, docs show

Text messages retrieved from the cellphone of Freedom Convoy leader Chris Barber show contact with a former Saskatchewan premier and a current provincial politician leading up to and during the 2022 protests in Ottawa.

Chris Barber's text messages, retrieved from his phone following his Feb. 17, 2022 arrest, had been sealed by a Superior Court judge. That was partially lifted this week so thousands of his text messages could be submitted as evidence in his criminal trial.

Barber is charged with protest co-organizer Tamara Lich with committing mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation for their roles in the protest.

The log of text messages contains thousands of messages sent between Barber and hundreds of other numbers.

Not all texts have a name attached and it isn't always clear who Barber is texting. During her submissions in court, Barber's lawyer Diane Magas did confirm her client exchanged texts with Wall and Saskatchewan Party MLA Hugh Nerlien.

Their names were also attached to conversations with Barber.

The text messages show Wall and Barber — who both live in the same area of Swift Current, Sask. — communicated before and during the protest in Ottawa.

In the texts, Wall encourages Barber and tells him "the peaceful protest part of all this is key."

He warns Barber the group will likely be "provoked by counter-protesters and it is so important that they don't take the bait."

Brad Wall, seen here exactly one year ago, served as the 14th premier of the province from 2007 until his retirement from politics in 2018. He communicated with convoy protest co-organizer Chris Barber in early 2022 regarding the event, texts revealed in court show. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

Condemn ulterior motives, Wall said

Wall, who was Saskatchewan's premier from 2007 to 2018 as leader of the still-governing Saskatchewan Party, told Barber anyone hitching their wagon to the convoy with ulterior motives should be "openly and roundly condemned."

He singled out Pat King, another convoy organizer facing criminal charges, and his "Anglo Saxon replacement theory" as an example.

On Jan. 28, as Barber was approaching Ottawa, Wall said he thought the convoy was "creating some elbow room for provinces to begin to move away from mandates."

He also told Barber the convoy "needs an endgame."

"It is clear you will not be changing the feds' minds and certainly no one is resigning. So then what?"

He tells Barber the convoy could point to recent announcements of mandates ending in Ontario and Saskatchewan to "highlight the support that you have brought to the cause for an end to mandates and restrictions — and declare a victory of sorts."

It is clear you will not be changing the feds'minds ...So then what? - Brad Wall text to Chris Barber

Wall suggests Barber consider donating the money they had raised along with a news release headline that would tie the gift to the provincial easing of restrictions.

Wall also tells Barber he has a family member in the Ottawa area willing to help, and warns Barber a photo of a Terry Fox statue being vandalized is "unravelling online support even among those who previously supported the convoy."

On Feb. 2, weeks before police dismantled the protests, Wall asked Barber if he thinks it is time to "claim victory and end the occupation."

Barber responds by saying "not quite yet" because they are "working with city police to strengthen our spots" and move out of residential areas.

The communication between the two appears to end on Feb. 7 after Wall shares a tweet with Barber in reference to another convoy participant.

"He has been the worst to muffle," Barber responds.

Wall did not respond to calls and emails from CBC to his office.

Chris Barber, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, is seen arrested by Ottawa police officers in downtown Ottawa in February 2022. (Kirk Hill/Facebook)

Saskatchewan MLA expressed support for convoy

Barber's text messages also show he received a message from Nerlien, an MLA for Kelvington-Wadena since 2016.

After introducing himself in a text, Nerlien writes his government has "numerous challenges with the feds. Appreciate all you're doing. Great well-articulated message."

Nerlien issued an emailed statement to CBC saying Barber is part of his extended family and texts were not related to his work as an MLA.

"At the time, Premier Moe expressed support for some of the truckers' concerns, in particular their concern about unvaccinated truckers not being allowed to cross the U.S. border, but he also consistently advised the truckers that they should not block border crossings or engage in any other unlawful activity. That was my position as well," the statement read.

Later in the exchange, Barber tells Nerlien he is a "man without a party" because the Saskatchewan government brought in mandates related to COVID-19.

Nerlien responds by saying Moe is "fighting back everyday but not getting much recognition for it."

Before the convoy, he tells Barber the "national media are not your friends" and accused some journalists of "spewing" comparisons to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on Capitol Hill "just to stir the pot."

Barber responds by saying protesters expected this and "we are up against the government and they are scared."

Their conversation appears to end on Feb. 6 during the first week of the convoy.