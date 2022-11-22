Convoy lawyer kicked out following tense exchange at Emergencies Act inquiry

The lawyer representing convoy organizers before the Emergencies Act inquiry in Ottawa was ejected from the hearing room late Tuesday morning following a tense exchange with commissioner Paul Rouleau.

The Public Order Emergency Commission is hearing testimony Tuesday from Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino. As Rouleau was about to announce the usual mid-morning break, Brendan Miller, lawyer for Freedom Corp., interrupted to say he'd been speaking with Alexander Cohen, Mendicino's director of communications, who Miller said was in the hearing room.

"He has very relevant evidence with respect to the inquiry, as to the circumstances, as to the invocation of the Emergencies Act," Miller said.

Miller claimed Cohen has unheard evidence regarding "misinformation" about a text message exchange that was key "in building the narrative with respect to the protesters in Ottawa being extremists," including some having "Nazi symbolism."

Rouleau calls security

Miller then asked Rouleau to allow Cohen, who is not on the commission's list of witnesses, to testify after Mendicino.

"I'm not going to do this orally right now," Rouleau replied

"Well sir, we're given 15 minutes to cross-examine, to elicit relative material evidence, and we have relevant and material witnesses here. The Government of Canada has redacted without lawful authority all of these statements from these staffers, and has suppressed records," a visibly frustrated Miller argued.

Rouleau replied that the commission had a schedule to stick to, and asked Miller to come to an agreement with commission counsel during the break

"Sir, the schedule's not as important as getting at the truth," Miller shot back.

"There's no question we want to get at the truth, but you know what, it's a very complex issue and it's not all about what you want," Rouleau said.

After the break, Rouleau advised Miller that any application to add a witness must be done in writing. The two had a brief exchange before Rouleau called for another pause.

"I will return in five minutes, if security could deal with counsel," he said.

Redacted documents

Miller then left the hearing room. Outside, he stopped to speak with reporters, where he again complained about some of the redacted documents presented as evidence before the commission.

"They have redacted these docs claiming they are irrelevant, or they are in fact subject to a cabinet confidence, despite the fact that the law is abundantly clear and undeniably clear that cabinet confidence does not apply to political staffers," he said.

"The Government of Canada has continuously, and every day, dropped hundreds of docs on the parties, and the parties are frustrated. It is not just myself. They have tried to turn this entire proceeding into an inquiry about the failures of [former Ottawa police] chief Sloly as opposed to actually about the invocation of the Emergencies Act."

Miller then exited the building with convoy organizer Tamara Lich.

When hearings resumed, Rouleau told lawyer Keith Wilson, who also appeared as a witness before the commission, that counsel for the convoy organizers would have a chance to cross-examine Mendicino after the lunch break.