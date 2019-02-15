Escaped murderer may be headed for Gatineau

A convicted murderer who escaped from a minimum-security facility in Laval, Que., earlier Friday is on his way to Gatineau or elsewhere in the Outaouais, authorities believe.

Denis Bégin was discovered missing during the 12:15 p.m. count at the Federal Training Centre just north of Montreal, according to the Correctional Service of Canada.

Bégin is 58 years old, five-feet-seven-inches tall and 180 pounds, and has a surgical scar on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a grey High Sierra winter jacket.

He is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder.

Anyone who sees him or has any information about his location is asked to call 911.