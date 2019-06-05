Construction worker in critical condition after fall from scaffolding

A construction worker was taken to hospital in critical condition Wednesday morning after he fell off scaffolding at a home in Carp, Ottawa paramedics say.

It happened just after 9:10 a.m. on Oak Creek Road, not far from the Ottawa airport.

Paramedics said the worker, believed to be a man in his 30s, fell about three metres.

He suffered head and chest injuries and was taken to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating, according to Ottawa police.