'Constant hammering' a real headache for condo dwellers
Deafening noise from Claridge project next door disturbing the peace at 151 Bay St.
Residents of a downtown Ottawa condo building say the relentless pounding from a nearby construction site is disrupting their lives, but they've been told there's very little they can do about it.
Condo owners at 151 Bay St. say noise and vibrations from construction next door has made it impossible to chat with neighbours, talk on the phone or work from home.
You can only take so much Tylenol for your headache.- Brenda Knight, 151 Bay St. resident
"It's like hearing a constant hammering in your head all day," said Brenda Knight, who added the noise wakes her up weekdays at 7 a.m. and continues into the evening.
"You can't do a thing. You can't listen to your music. You can't listen to the TV," she said. "You can only take so much Tylenol for your headache."
Knight said it's been particularly difficult during the holiday season because the continuous din means residents can't have friends or family over to their homes.
Playing by the rules
Local developer Claridge Homes is building a 27-storey highrise between 151 Bay St. and the Lyon LRT station, where it's currently drilling and blasting through rock to build an underground parking garage.
Residents say vibrations from the drilling are causing floors to shake and pictures hung on walls to fall askew — and it all comes on the heels of four years of LRT construction noise.
"It's terrible. I'm out of the building as soon as it starts," said resident Pam Nelson. She said her two cats have gone into hiding because of the noise.
"They're hysterical," Nelson said. "I hardly see them all day long because they're underneath the bed or underneath covers."
Coun. Catherine McKenney sympathizes with the residents, but said there's little the city can do because Claridge is doing everything by the book.
"We know jackhammering can be exceptionally unnerving and loud for people," McKenney said. "But as long as we allow developers to dig down and build for parking, that is going to be the reality."
According to city bylaw, weekday construction in commercial zones is permitted between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., with a later start time of 9 a.m. on weekends.
Better communication
Knight said she was disheartened to learn her building is located in a commercial zone, where stricter residential noise restrictions don't apply.
"I'm sorry, there's 142 people who reside here," she insisted. "It's residential."
Residents have been told the construction will take a break between Dec. 20 and Jan. 5, so they can enjoy the holidays in relative peace.
But they said better communication about construction schedules would have gone a long way.
"Something as simple as a schedule of what they're going to be doing on a given day," Nelson said. "That would help an awful lot."
CBC reached out to Claridge Homes for comment, but the company did not respond.
