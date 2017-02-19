Flood warning issued for Rideau watershed

The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority issued a warning Saturday about possible flooding in the smaller creeks and streams in the lower Rideau Valley.

Expected rainfall along with the snow melt is expected to increase water levels and flows in all waterways in the Rideau Valley watershed, the agency warned.

Flooding will most likely occur in the low-lying roads and waterfront properties adjacent to the Jock River near Richmond, Ont., and along Stevens Creek near North Gower, a rural community about 40 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa.

Any connected creeks or ditches to those water bodies are also susceptible to flooding, the agency said.

Access will also be compromised to Hilly Lane, Cedar Beach, Rideau Glen and other neighbourhoods in the Long Reach stretch of the Rideau River from Manotick to Beckett's Landing.

We have upgraded to a Flood Warning -- forecast rain will likely impact Long Reach Waterfront Communities, and low-lying areas along the Jock River and Stevens Creek. Details at: <a href="https://t.co/pgerLjG98m">https://t.co/pgerLjG98m</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONFlood?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONFlood</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoIceIsSafeIce?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoIceIsSafeIce</a> <a href="https://t.co/ubaScjYfBn">pic.twitter.com/ubaScjYfBn</a> —@RideauValleyCA

Residents asked to take caution

City of Ottawa crews are continuing with their annual ice removal program on the Rideau River between Rideau Falls and Bronson Avenue, the conservation authority stated in a press release.

With the changing water levels, ice on lakes, ditches, local streams and rivers will continue to be unstable and "extreme caution" should be exercised near local bodies of water, the agency stated.

The conservation authority also said there is concern for flooding along roadways due to current snow and ice build-up on roadside ditches.

Residents in flood prone or low-lying areas that are historically susceptible to flooding should take the necessary precautions to protect their property, the agency said.