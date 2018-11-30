Man avoids serious injury in south Ottawa drive-by shooting
A man avoided serious injury when he was shot at by a passing SUV around the intersection of Conroy and Hunt Club roads in south Ottawa Thursday night.
Thursday night's shooting is Ottawa's 76th of 2018
It's the city's record-breaking 76th shooting of 2018, topping the mark set last year.
The victim, a man in his early 20s, was in or around his vehicle when the shooting happened, police said.
Nobody has been arrested.