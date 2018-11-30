Skip to Main Content
Man avoids serious injury in south Ottawa drive-by shooting

A man avoided serious injury when he was shot at by a passing SUV around the intersection of Conroy and Hunt Club roads in south Ottawa Thursday night.

Thursday night's shooting is Ottawa's 76th of 2018

Ottawa surpassed the number of shootings in a single year after the city's 76th shooting took place late Thursday night. (Jean-Sebastien Marier/Radio-Canada)

It's the city's record-breaking 76th shooting of 2018, topping the mark set last year.

The victim, a man in his early 20s, was in or around his vehicle when the shooting happened, police said.

Nobody has been arrested.

