Couple's bid to sue Toronto police over son's death dismissed

The parents of an Ottawa man who died while attending school in Toronto in 2001 have lost their bid to sue Toronto police over the force's investigation.

John and Gloria Connelly launched the lawsuit in 2016, claiming that Toronto police mishandled evidence that could have proven their son, 22-year-old John Kevin Connelly, didn't kill himself.

Connelly was in his third year of pharmaceutical studies at the University of Toronto when his body was found outside his Walmer Road apartment building on Dec. 9, 2001.

His parents' statement of claim said police concluded their son killed himself by jumping off the building's roof after leaving a suicide note on his desk because he was upset over his breakup with his fiancée​.

The Connellys alleged police "consistently obstructed and hindered the death investigation by destroying, ignoring, changing and replacing death scene evidence," according to their statement of claim.

They also alleged police could have contributed to their son's death because officers reported finding him without vital signs, but paramedics managed to find a pulse 12 to 13 minutes later.

Police motion to strike lawsuit granted

John Kevin Connelly with his older sister, Sarah. (the fifth estate/CBC)

Toronto police later moved to strike the lawsuit in Ontario Superior Court, which was granted.

The Connellys appealed that decision, but it was dismissed by the Court of Appeal for Ontario. The family appealed to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court announced Thursday it, too, has dismissed the case.

The Connellys were seeking $5 million for negligence, $5 million for wrongful death, $2 million in special damages and punitive and/or aggravated damages of $500,000, plus costs.

They also wanted Toronto police to admit they should have conducted a homicide investigation at the time, and to begin one now.