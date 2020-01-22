Use your 'natural forks' to enjoy this traditional Congolese favourite

For Anuarite Manyoha, one of her happiest memories is of her family — including her 10 siblings — seated around one large table, eating from one large plate. The dish at the centre is pondu soup, a popular staple in Congo.

Manyoha and her large family came to Canada in 2014 as refugees. She now seeks out the special spice packets and ingredients, including the cassava leaves or "pondu" that give the dish its name, at African supermarkets to recreate this favourite from home.

For the third instalment of our series What I Bring to the Table, Manyoha taught her friend Baro Nafissatou Touré how to make pondu soup, with a side of fufu dumplings.

Anuarite Manyoha says pondu soup is always a hit in Congo. Watch as she teaches her new friend Baro Nafissatou Touré how to make the leafy green dish, that pairs well with fufu dumplings. This video was shot by freelancer Fangliang Xu. 4:01

She also shared the recipe with us.

Pondu Soup

Ingredients

2 pounds of pondu (pounded cassava leaves).

1 green pepper.

8 cloves garlic.

2 red or white onions.

2 leeks.

2-3 eggplant.

1 ½ cups palm oil.

2 packages pondu onga.

2 packages pondu maggi.

2 packages adja spice cubes.

2 pounds of meat or fish (your choice).

Instructions

Fill a large pot with water and let it boil. Add your pondu with all the above ingredients except the palm oil. If you want to get a uniform and smooth result, you can blend all the green ingredients together first before adding. If you're adding meat, it's better to add it in together with the pondu at the same time since you want your meat to be tender. If you're adding fish, it's good to let the pondu boil for half an hour before adding the fish to it since the fish doesn't take long to cook. Let the pondu cook for about half an hour, then add your palm oil. Cover and let boil for another 45 minutes to an hour. It is always good to cook it at a medium heat so it cooks well.

Serve with fufu, rice or any other dish of your choice.