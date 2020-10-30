Confusion, apprehension as Ottawa prepares to emerge from lockdown

Conflicting messages from public health officials and municipal leaders are leading to confusion and trepidation ahead of Tuesday's reopening, which will see Ontario's stay-at-home order end for most regions outside the Toronto area.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is among the local politicians welcoming the reopening, urging residents at the end of last week's city council meeting to "please go out and support our local businesses."

At the same time, however, members of Ontario's science advisory table are warning there could be another sharp rise in cases coming with the emergence of the more transmissible B117 coronavirus variant.

"I would not be betting against [another] lockdown right now," said Doug Manuel, a senior scientist at The Ottawa Hospital and a member of the science table.

New modelling revealed last week by the science table showed the province needs to lower infection rates to avoid a third wave of COVID-19 driven by the B117 variant, the strain first discovered in the United Kingdom, by the end of February or early March.

Manuel's advice to businesses is to prepare for that possible wave, by making efforts to retain customers for curbside business should another lockdown come.

"You just need to keep the same measures in place to be able to control the virus," said Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, the table's co-chair.

"There will be little time to react quickly because of how vast the variant spreads."

Businesses may stay shut

Last Friday, Ottawa Public Health got the official word that the city would be allowed to reopen under the orange zone provisions — part of the province's revamped colour-coded framework.

The rules in orange zones permit restaurants to resume in-person dining. And while they're happy to get the green light, they still have concerns, said Sarah Chown, the Ottawa local chair of the Ontario Restaurant Hotel Motel Association and the managing partner of the Métropolitain Brasserie restaurant.

Chown said she wouldn't be surprised if some businesses decide to stay shut if they're not confident the reopening will last.

It's also getting harder for businesses to retain employees, Chown said, as many moved on to more stable work during the current six-week closure.

"There's a worry that we're going to go through this all over again," she said. "It takes such a mental toll on them."

A slide from the modelling presentation given last week. It suggests that with an R-rate — the number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case — of 0.9, Ontario would still be in line for a third wave. As of Sunday, Ottawa's number was 0.82. (Ontario COVID19 Science Advisory Table)

The uncertainty has been "very hard," with federal subsidies not making up for lost wages, said Jonathan Palermo, a long-time server at the Métropolitain Brasserie.

Palermo said he's looking forward to getting back to work, but worries about a possible third wave within weeks of reopening.

"It would feel like we've been given a false sense that there's a light at the end of the tunnel," he said. "It's going to leave us in a state of confusion, I think."

Sarah Chown says some businesses may choose to remain closed if there's a potential for another lockdown in the not-too-distant future. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

That apprehension about lifting restrictions too quickly, too soon, isn't just limited to health experts and the restaurant industry, however.

"My fear is, will people just throw caution to the wind and just forget about [the coronavirus]?" said Don Farnum, who was spending Sunday out on the Rideau Canal Skateway.

"And then we'll have the third wave, which will create a fourth wave and so on."