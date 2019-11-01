Pair of Confederation Line issues east of the tunnel now fixed
Switch issue affecting Blair, Cyrville; door issue at Lees fixed at 7:30 a.m.
A switch problem near the LRT line's east end and a door issue at Lees station slowed train service at the start of the morning rush hour.
The issues were fixed at about 7:30 a.m. and delays were expected to ease, said OC Transpo.
Trains were not stopping at Cyrville station's eastbound platform toward Blair, nor Blair's Platform 1, as of 5:30 a.m.
Then at about 6:20 a.m., word of more delays because of an issue with a train's door at Lees station.
It caused delays of 20 minutes, said OC Transpo, at a time when trains are scheduled to run every three to five minutes.
200-series buses went to Rideau station instead of stopping at Tunney's Pasture to switch to trains and some routes that normally end at Blair were being extended to St-Laurent to get around the switch issue.
This is the 12th issue on the Confederation Line that has caused delays for a span of at least half an hour since the transition period ended Oct. 6.
Comments
