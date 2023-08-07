Partial LRT service expected to resume Tuesday

Service is set to resume Tuesday on a portion of the Confederation Line between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations on Tuesday morning, several days ahead of schedule.

Renée Amilcar, general manager of transit services, announced on Monday that work adjusting restraining rails has been ongoing since Thursday, and is now complete on that portion of the track.

"The required work between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations is complete, and OC Transpo has conducted trial [runs] in this section to confirm that all train systems are safe and ready for service," she wrote in a memo to council Monday afternoon.

She said OC Transpo is now conducting a final review with a consultant to confirm that requirements for partial service are met. It will ultimately be up to the city whether service does begin again following the long weekend.

"Based on the information, once the City Manager is satisfied that the regulatory regime is in compliance, and agrees with the recommendation, OC Transpo will proceed with partial service resumption," the memo said.

Service is expected to resume at 5 a.m. Tuesday with five single-car trains running every five minutes. Replacement buses, including the R1, R1 Express and Para R1, will continue to operate alongside the trains for the time being.