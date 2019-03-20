RTG says it's finished building Confederation LRT Line

The consortium building the Confederation Line have let the city know it's finished building the line and stations, and that they still plan to hand over the keys at the end of June.

But the city's transportation manager still has some reservations about the actual trains themselves.

Rideau Transit Group (RTG) have had to overcome some setbacks in constructing the line — including a massive sinkhole on Rideau Street — and are about a year behind schedule.

Now all the stations are substantially finished and all 13 stations have their occupancy permits, transportation GM John Manconi announced Friday at a meeting of the city's finance and economic development committee.

"We're literally down to the decals on the stations," Manconi told councillors.

All 13 stations along the Confederation LRT Line, including Parliament Station, are substantially finished, the city announced Friday. (City of Ottawa)

Trains still not ready

But there are still deficiencies to "shake out" with the 34 trains built for the new line, and RTG needs to sort it out with the contractor, Alstom.

"The loud, strong message is, 'Alstom, and you better be listening, you've got to get those trains done,'" Manconi said.

While none of the issues are "showstoppers," he told councillors, they still aren't ready for passengers.

As an example, one of the sliding doors doesn't work in one of the cabs.

An independent certifier is now looking over RTG's work to confirm the system really is substantially done before the consortium can begin testing the system.

If all goes to plan, the city could start accepting passengers by the end of July.

No launch date yet

If the independent certifier gives RTG the green light, RTG must prove the LRT system can run a "near perfect operation" for 12 days in a row.

After that, an independent safety auditor will decide if they city can safely take over the keys.

Manconi, always hesitant to provide a firm deadline, said the system must be working smoothly before the city agrees to take over the system. He expects the line will launch with full ridership.

"240,000 people will be using that system on day one," he said.

The city will need about a month after they take over to get ready for passengers, which means the confederation line is looking at an opening date in late July, at the earliest.