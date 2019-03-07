Residents oppose Carp Road concrete plant

A City of Ottawa committee approved a construction company's request to build a concrete plant on Carp Road, despite opposition from neighbours who say the site was never meant for this kind of industrial use.

Thomas Cavanagh Construction Limited said the site at 2596 Carp Rd. makes sense since it's in an industrial area and close to the 417, meaning concrete trucks can more easily deliver their loads to projects in downtown Ottawa.

More than a dozen residents showed up Thursday at the city's Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee to speak out against the development. They said a concrete plant does not respect the community design plan for the Carp Road corridor.

However, city staff and councillors pointed out that the area's community design plan was never made into a secondary plan, and thus it isn't enforceable as part of Ottawa's official plan.

Members of the city of Ottawa's Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee listen to a presentation for the proposed concrete plant on Carp Road. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

'Diminish the quality of life'

For the past 35 years, Susan Prior has been farming land downstream from the site on Oak Creek Road. She said she came out to oppose the plan for the benefit of her grandchildren.

"My concern is primarily for the water and the air. It's going to mean additional pollution and dust," said Prior.

David Ross's house sits 300 metres from the proposed plant.

"We're not anti-business," said Ross. "But bringing back heavy-industrial into the corridor like that will really diminish the quality of life for the people there, and really impact our investments in our properties."

Following the public delegations, the four councillors on the committee voted unanimously to amend the zoning bylaw for the development.

David Ross lives down the road from the proposed plant. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Traffic study still needed

The manager of land development for Thomas Cavanagh Construction Limited, Chris Collins, said the site makes economic sense.

"We have always believed this is a permitted use as far as we're concerned," said Collins. "We're certainly conscious of [the residents] investment, and their health and safety."

The committee did however place a hold on final approval in order for staff and the company to produce a traffic impact assessment. The proposal also needs to be approved by city council.

Judy Makin, vice-president of the Huntley Community Association, said despite the approval of the zoning amendment she's pleased the committee saw fit to tack on the traffic study.

"Traffic is a critical issue for this development to proceed," said Makin. "If it does go ahead, the road will need to be widened."

Makin said the community will continue to express its opposition as the company seeks various permits and approvals from Ontario's Ministry of the Environment.

Collins said if his company is successful in receiving those approvals and permits, he hopes to begin construction by fall.