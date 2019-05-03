Concert raising funds for flood victims in Clarence-Rockland

A 12-hour community concert is taking place today to raise money for flood victims in Clarence-Rockland, Ont.

Severe flooding this year across the Ottawa-Gatineau region damaged hundreds of homes and businesses in the region, and forced many people to seek shelter elsewhere.

Clarence-Rockland was one of the hardest hit communities, and was also one of the first to declare a state of emergency. Several residents there were left stranded as waters seeped onto roads and into homes.

Organizers said Saturday's event will help support the people hardest hit, including those who lost their homes and experienced other serious issues due to the floods.

A flood victim speaks on his cell phone as he stands in floodwaters in Clarence-Rockland, Ont., on May 2, 2019. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

A similar event took place in Clarence-Rockland two years ago, following the devastating May 2017 floods. It raised more than $10,000 of flood victims.

Saturday's show at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Rockland started at 12 p.m. and will end at midnight.