Most compostable packaging still doomed to landfill

It's Friday night, you've ordered in from a local restaurant and you're smiling contentedly, tossing emptied containers and cutlery marked "100% compostable" into your green bin.

Nice feeling, huh?

Let's throw some cold water on it.

In Ottawa — and across the country — compostable products are extremely likely to be screened out of municipal green bin collection and tossed in landfills, where they can't break down properly and produce methane (a much more potent contributor to climate change than carbon dioxide).

"I would say the majority of compostable packaging products are screened out" and sent to landfill, said Nichole Hoover-Bienasz, a City of Ottawa program manager who works in long-term planning for Solid Waste Services.

Nichole Hoover-Bienasz, Ottawa's program manager of long-term planning for Solid Waste Services, says the province's draft updated direction on compostable products doesn't address the challenges municipalities face to successfully process them. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

So far that's not a big slice of the waste pie, but it won't stay that way forever.

The sector is expected to grow after the federal government announced in June that it's banning some single-use plastics over the next 18 months, and as more consumers and businesses are seeking sustainable options.

A 2018-19 waste audit found compostable products comprised less than 0.5 per cent of Ottawa's waste stream, but the city said trends are changing and a fresh audit scheduled to begin this winter should shed more light.

This is where most compostable products in Ottawa end up: the Trail Road landfill near Barrhaven, seen here on Oct. 21, 2022, which is approaching the end of its life. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Enforced standards needed

It's a "sad reality" for businesses making the choice to use compostables, which take longer to find and cost more than traditional disposable containers and cutlery, said Stephanie Howarth, co-founder of the Mad Radish health food chain.

"You're looking at about 15 to 30 per cent higher costs on a per packaging basis. Over the course of a year, that's tens of thousands of dollars for a business the size of ours," Howarth said.

To successfully compost more waste, Howarth said local governments should make it easier for businesses to participate in municipal green bin programs, and higher levels of government need to set enforceable standards for compostables that people can understand.

"The onus is ... on the government to set standards that we can follow, that they can enforce for all businesses, not just the ones that see it as their personal responsibility. It should be everyone's responsibility to get away from non-sustainable packaging," she said.

WATCH | Mad Radish owner says local government should do more to help:

Mad Radish owner says disposal of compostable containers is costly for her business Duration 1:42 Stephanie Howarth says her Ottawa restaurants pay a premium to source and dispose of compostable containers and local government should do more to help.

What happens to compostables in Ottawa green bins

Unless the products are made entirely of unlined paper or cardboard, they generally won't break down fast enough in Ottawa's industrial-scale accelerated tunnel composting system run by Convertus (formerly Orgaworld).

Convertus regional operations manager Joel Rutty said about 10 per cent of everything that arrives at the facility ends up in landfill, including other contaminants like plastic bags, glass and more.

The system was created in 2010 to handle municipal food and yard waste, which breaks down much faster than compostable products — anywhere between eight and 14 days.

Compostables can take weeks or even months longer, and in Canada there is no obligation for makers of these products to comply with any standard. (And even if they did, most would still take too long to be processed successfully at municipal facilities including Convertus.)

Two Convertus employees — regional operations manager Joel Rutty and director of operations Mohammed Salama — stand in front of a large pile of unsuccessfully processed waste headed to landfill. Rutty says about 10 per cent of everything that comes into Convertus ends up in landfill. (Kristy Nease/CBC)

Michael Leopold, CEO of Convertus Group, said they have lots of room to grow in Ottawa and could "easily" house waste longer — though the city notes taxpayers would bear the cost of any upgrade or expansion.

"It all depends on what the regulations are. If you're telling me they're saying it has to stay in the facility for six months, that's a different challenge than 20 days," Leopold said.

"I think any changes that they would make, they would do in consultation with industry, and I don't see any issues with us falling in line with whatever they want to do."

What the province is doing

Makers of compostables were recently required to start reporting on what they are selling in Ontario, and how much they're selling, to help the province better understand what's circulating in the market and how it's certified — as it works with stakeholders on how to actually compost it.

The province is also amending its Food and Organic Waste Policy Statement to update direction on compostable products. It formed a working group in 2019 "to set clear rules for compostable packaging ... and to ensure these materials are accepted by existing and emerging green bin programs," said a news release issued at the time.

Mad Radish contracts Tomlinson to pick up its compostable products and other green bin material. The company produces too much waste to be eligible for municipal collection, and Howarth says the city should make it easier for businesses to participate. (Alexander Behne/CBC)

But the draft amendments posted in 2020 don't set any rules. They only say changes to processing technologies across the province are needed over time; stakeholders "should support pilot projects and research" on the issue; and municipalities and owners/operators of processing systems "are encouraged to examine the feasibility of updating existing technologies."

Hoover-Bienasz said the city "still has some concerns" about the proposed amendments, which are still under consideration.

"From our perspective, we're not quite there yet in terms of addressing the municipal challenges," she said.

What the federal government is doing

Earlier this year, the government sought comment on establishing Canada-wide rules to bolster the recycling and composting of plastics via accurate labelling.

The comment period closed in October and a report on the feedback received will be posted in the coming months, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Draft regulations are expected to be made public around fall 2023 to solicit more feedback.

Training people to dispose of things properly is another big challenge when it comes to compostable products, which often look just like plastic. (CBC / Radio-Canada)

Ottawa's organics processing up close

Want to take a closer look at how food and yard waste is processed in Ottawa? Here's how it happens.

Trucks arrive at the Convertus site off Hawthorne Road, not far from Bank Street and Mitch Owens Road. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Waste is driven into and dumped in this large loading bay. The vast majority of what's handled at Convertus is municipal green bin and leaf and yard waste, but it also accepts some industrial and commercial waste (what's inside the green bags). (Jean Delisle/CBC)

The waste is loaded into this shredder, which tears up bags and breaks things down into smaller pieces for processing. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

The shredded waste is mixed with 'mid-size' material sorted out later in the process, and is placed into tunnels where it is aerated and heats up, speeding the compost process. After that, the waste can be housed in bays or windrows to mature. The entire process takes anywhere from eight to 14 days, depending on a number of factors. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

After maturing, the waste is dumped into this sorter, which screens out large items like plastic bags and mid-size items into separate piles. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

The large items, right, will be sent to landfill, while the mid-size items, left, will be mixed with fresh incoming waste to start the compost process. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

A close-up look at the large pile of material destined for landfill. Convertus sends about 200 to 240 tonnes of this waste to landfill each week. (Jean Delisle/CBC)