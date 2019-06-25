Complaints over new water bills surge

The City of Ottawa is getting an earful about its new water billing system.

Under the new structure, which took effect April 1 along with a five per cent rate increase, a portion of the water bill is still based on consumption, but it also includes a fixed charge that's not based on usage.

In the past, the bill was based entirely on how much water the customer used.

City staff argued the new system is a more equitable way of covering the cost of maintaining and upgrading billions of dollars worth of water and sewer infrastructure.

But many customers who used to see lower bills because they use less water are crying foul.

It doesn't make sense. We're being penalized for using less. - Paul Vass, Stittsville resident

Stittsville resident Paul Vass is one of them. He got a shock when he opened his bill to find a 45 per cent increase.

"I'm pretty frustrated because you know, we try to watch what we do," said Vass, who called the city and his councillor to complain.

Vass said there's now little incentive for his family to continue conserving water.

It's like "if I were to go to the gas pump and they say to me, 'Oh no, you've got to pay more, you're not using enough,'" Vass said. "It doesn't make sense. We're being penalized for using less."

New structure more fair, city says

In a memo to councillors last week, deputy city treasurer Wendy Stephanson wrote the new billing structure "has led to an increase in the number of residents making inquiries about their water bills."

Households that use an average of 30 cubic metres of water every two months should see "little or no change in their bill," Stephanson wrote, but "households with lower consumption will see an increase in their bill."

Stephanson said the new structure is more fair than the one it replaced.

"The fixed charge is more equitable to all users as most of the costs to operate and maintain the water and sewer systems do not vary with consumption," she wrote.

The city is offering a bill deferral program to low-income seniors and people with disabilities "to assist those residents who truly cannot pay the increased amount," Staphanson wrote.