What do you think about local transportation? The city wants to know

A survey to find out how pedestrians, motorists, cyclists and transit users feel about the entire transportation network in the National Capital Region is expected to begin this week.

"Travel attitudes and perspectives" will be solicited by phone from about 3,500 randomly selected people throughout the region, according to a memo to Ottawa's mayor and council from Vivi Chi, the city's director of transportation planning.

The first wave of calls — which will be voluntary and confidential — is expected to start this week and continue through October.

The phone survey is being conducted by R.A. Malatest and Associates, which has an office in Ottawa, at a cost of $180,000. The City of Ottawa is covering about $94,000 of it.

According to 2021 data, the Ottawa-Gatineau census metropolitan area has a population of about 1.49 million. About 0.2 per cent of that population is expected to be surveyed.

A drone photo of morning rush hour traffic on Highway 417 near St. Laurent Shopping Centre on April 12, 2023. The results of the survey will be used to help plan transportation networks and funding priorities. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

Survey last done in 2013

The survey aims to help planners better understand residents' travel patterns and what influences their travel choices.

"The results will be used to help plan the region's walking, cycling, transit, and road networks and inform investment priorities," Chi's memo says.

It's been a decade since the survey was last conducted. As of Friday, the city had not yet responded to a request for the results of the 2013 survey.

Snippets contained in a few city reports from around that time indicated that a majority of the 1,245 people surveyed — 68 per cent — believed better snow and ice management would help support walking.