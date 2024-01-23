New CBC podcasts spotlight and celebrate the diverse stories of your communities and answer listeners' questions from coast to coast.

Our local communities always have a new story to share. Whether it's the background on a mundane landmark you pass by every day, or an intriguing question about the place you've lived in for years, there's bound to be something new to learn.

Join journalists and hosts on an adventure to uncover the hidden gems and highlight the authentic local stories in the heart of your community.

This is Ottawa

Here in Ottawa, CBC's Robyn Bresnahan hosts This is Ottawa. Join Robyn each week as she seeks the answer to one question about the city we love. She finds the characters at the heart of the story — whether it's in the burbs, along the Greenbelt or right in the core of the capital.

More local podcasts

CBC is thrilled to showcase these podcasts that prioritize unique, diverse stories from communities across the country. The public broadcaster is proud to meet Canadians where they are and when they need them while staying relevant in an evolving and contemporary Canada.

These local podcasts around the country are organized into two formats:

This is…: Meet the people behind the essential, sometimes random and occasionally infuriating stories shaping your community every week.

Good Question…: Every week, this podcast will answer your questions about your community. Nothing too big, too small or too weird.