New CBC podcast 'This is Ottawa' launches as part of cross-Canada series
Every week, host Robyn Bresnahan seeks out people to answer one question about the city we love
New CBC podcasts spotlight and celebrate the diverse stories of your communities and answer listeners' questions from coast to coast.
Our local communities always have a new story to share. Whether it's the background on a mundane landmark you pass by every day, or an intriguing question about the place you've lived in for years, there's bound to be something new to learn.
Join journalists and hosts on an adventure to uncover the hidden gems and highlight the authentic local stories in the heart of your community.
This is Ottawa
Here in Ottawa, CBC's Robyn Bresnahan hosts This is Ottawa. Join Robyn each week as she seeks the answer to one question about the city we love. She finds the characters at the heart of the story — whether it's in the burbs, along the Greenbelt or right in the core of the capital.
Snow. We trudge through it, get stuck in it and shovel too much of it. But some question whether the city has its priorities backwards when it comes to what gets plowed first. Host Robyn Bresnahan digs into Ottawa's snowplow plan. Listen now.
Episode 2: What's it like to live above the stadium at Lansdowne Park?
If you've ever been to a sports event at the stadium at Lansdowne Park, you've likely noticed the gleaming condo overlooking the field. Who lives there? And what's it like when 20,000 strangers converge on your "front yard" on game days? Robyn heads up to the ninth floor to find out. Listen now.
Tune into This is Ottawa on CBC Listen or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes released Mondays.
More local podcasts
CBC is thrilled to showcase these podcasts that prioritize unique, diverse stories from communities across the country. The public broadcaster is proud to meet Canadians where they are and when they need them while staying relevant in an evolving and contemporary Canada.
These local podcasts around the country are organized into two formats:
This is…: Meet the people behind the essential, sometimes random and occasionally infuriating stories shaping your community every week.
Good Question…: Every week, this podcast will answer your questions about your community. Nothing too big, too small or too weird.
Find your local podcast on CBC Listen or wherever you get your podcasts.