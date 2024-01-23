Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa Community

New CBC podcast 'This is Ottawa' launches as part of cross-Canada series

New CBC podcasts spotlight and celebrate the diverse stories of your communities and answer listeners' questions from coast to coast.

Every week, host Robyn Bresnahan seeks out people to answer one question about the city we love

CBC Communications ·
This is Ottawa podcast
CBC launches a series of seven local podcasts across Canada including This is Ottawa. (CBC)

New CBC podcasts spotlight and celebrate the diverse stories of your communities and answer listeners' questions from coast to coast. 

Our local communities always have a new story to share. Whether it's the background on a mundane landmark you pass by every day, or an intriguing question about the place you've lived in for years, there's bound to be something new to learn. 

Join journalists and hosts on an adventure to uncover the hidden gems and highlight the authentic local stories in the heart of your community.

This is Ottawa 

Here in Ottawa, CBC's Robyn Bresnahan hosts This is OttawaJoin Robyn each week as she seeks the answer to one question about the city we love. She finds the characters at the heart of the story — whether it's in the burbs, along the Greenbelt or right in the core of the capital.

Episode 1: How can Ottawa make snow removal better for everyone? 

Winter-loving, sustainable transportation advocate Jennifer Seltzer talks about Ottawa's snowplow plan on the first episode of This is Ottawa.
Winter-loving sustainable transportation advocate Jennifer Seltzer talks about Ottawa's snowplow plan on the first episode of This is Ottawa. (Robyn Bresnahan)
 
Snow. We trudge through it, get stuck in it and shovel too much of it. But some question whether the city has its priorities backwards when it comes to what gets plowed first. Host Robyn Bresnahan digs into Ottawa's snowplow plan. Listen now.

Episode 2: What's it like to live above the stadium at Lansdowne Park?

Darryl Lim takes us on a tour of his condo overlooking TD Place at Lansdowne on episode two of This is Ottawa.
Darryl Lim takes us on a tour of his condo overlooking the stadium at Lansdowne Park on Episode 2 of This is Ottawa. (Robyn Bresnahan)

If you've ever been to a sports event at the stadium at Lansdowne Park, you've likely noticed the gleaming condo overlooking the field. Who lives there? And what's it like when 20,000 strangers converge on your "front yard" on game days? Robyn heads up to the ninth floor to find out. Listen now.

Tune into This is Ottawa on CBC Listen or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes released Mondays.

More local podcasts

CBC is thrilled to showcase these podcasts that prioritize unique, diverse stories from communities across the country. The public broadcaster is proud to meet Canadians where they are and when they need them while staying relevant in an evolving and contemporary Canada. 

These local podcasts around the country are organized into two formats:

This is…: Meet the people behind the essential, sometimes random and occasionally infuriating stories shaping your community every week.

Good Question…: Every week, this podcast will answer your questions about your community. Nothing too big, too small or too weird.

Find your local podcast on CBC Listen or wherever you get your podcasts.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now