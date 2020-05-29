The Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival is going virtual

The virtual edition of the Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival will take place from June 1 to 21.

Tune in for Indigenous music and performances, including the Pow Wow dance competition in partnership with the Social Distance Pow Wow Facebook group.

Although the Celebration Stage won't be set up in Vincent Massey Park this year, the festival will feature a long lineup of local emerging and established artists. Live streamed performances will include: local Inuit throat singers and Juno finalists Silla & Rise with DJ Trio, award-winning Métis and Inuit duo Twin Flames, Amanda Rheaume, Cody Coyote and many more.

There are also many interactive workshops and activities on the schedule! You can register for Indigenous culinary and art classes, learn from elder teachings, shop at the virtual marketplace and sign up for the Education Days programming for students and teachers.

CBC Ottawa is proud to partner with the Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival. For more information, visit www.summersolsticefestivals.ca.