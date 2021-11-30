Join us Dec. 10 for Project Give in support of the Ottawa Food Bank

It's that time of year again.

CBC Ottawa hosts Project Give on Friday, Dec. 10. While we can't be together this year to support the Ottawa Food Bank's efforts to help people struggling to put food on the table, the need to give and help out is as important as ever.

Through our special day of programming, we'll meet the people who are making the season kind by sharing food and showcasing acts of kindness in the community.

Our plans this year will be slightly different again, but they will have the same objective: to share the stories of people and organizations that are helping to make an impact in our city by fighting hunger.

We know many are facing financial hardship this season, but if you are able, please consider making a donation to Project Give in support of the Ottawa Food Bank.

You can click on the button below to make a donation today.

Here's a look at our programming planned for Dec. 10:

5:30 to 8:30 a.m., CBC Radio One 91.5 FM or on the CBC Listen app

Wake up with Ottawa Morning and host Robyn Bresnahan for a day of storytelling that highlights the importance of community giving — especially in the pandemic.

Tune in to hear deserving listeners (as nominated by you) receive random calls of kindness from Canadian celebrities. We can't tell you who, though, or we'll ruin the surprise. Plus, Robyn will kick off the sounds of the season with local musicians — including Amanda Rheaume, pianist John Kofi Dapaah and The Lionyls — who'll be bringing you live music as part of a special at-home concert series.

12 to 1 p.m., CBC Radio One 91.5 FM or on the CBC Listen app

Join host Amanda Pfeffer for a special Ontario Today with Rideau-Rockcliffe Coun. Rawlson King, her guest for an open line show with callers who've relied on food banks and have thoughts on how to reduce hunger.

3 to 6 p.m., CBC Radio One 91.5 FM or on the CBC Listen app

Join host Alan Neal for a special All In A Day where he'll bring listeners together over the radio and online to tell the stories of the Ottawa Food Bank's clients, volunteers and service providers. Throughout the show, guests from some of All In A Day's most popular features will gather in virtual spaces to share their own fundraising efforts for the food bank.

This year, special musical programming will be held at Irene's Pub on Bank Street in the Glebe from 3 to 6 p.m. Stop by — no tickets or reservations necessary — to hear the country folk-pop of Nayana, the Cuban jazz of the Miguel de Armas Quartet and the powerful songs of Twin Flames. An Ottawa Food Bank representative will be on site to take donations in lieu of a cover charge. Drop by for some great local music!

6 to 7 p.m., CBC TV or on CBC Gem

Join host Adrian Harewood for the top stories of the day and more stories directly from the community.

11 p.m., CBC TV or on CBC Gem

Host Krystalle Ramlakhan will be rounding up the highlights of the day as part of a special Project Give broadcast.

Saturday, Dec. 11 from 6 to 9 a.m., CBC Radio One 91.5 FM or on the CBC Listen app

It may not be Dec. 10, but host Giacomo Panico will continue the conversation on In Town and Out.

Saturday, Dec. 11, Sunday, Dec. 12 and Monday, Dec. 13, CBC TV or on CBC Gem

Host Adrian Harewood will share highlights from Project Give.