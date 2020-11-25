Join us on Dec. 11 for Project Give

It's that time of year again.

CBC Ottawa hosts Project Give on Friday, Dec. 11, and while we can't ask you to join in person, the COVID-19 pandemic won't prevent us from supporting the Ottawa Food Bank and helping people struggling to put food on the table.

The need is great, but so is the will to help.



On our special day of programming, we'll meet the people who are sharing food — and acts of kindness — when it matters more than ever. Things will look and sound a bit different, but this year's Project Give will have the same goal at heart: to tell stories of those helping to fight hunger, to make an impact in our city, and to share moments of kindness and joy.



We know many people are facing financial hardship this season, but if you can, please consider donating to Project Give in support of the Ottawa Food Bank. You can click on the button below to make your donation.



Ottawa Morning

5:30 to 8:30 a.m.

CBC Radio One 91.5 FM or on the CBC Listen app

Wake up with Ottawa Morning and host Robyn Bresnahan. For this special show, tune in to hear deserving listeners (as nominated by you) receive random calls of kindness from Canadian celebrities. We can't tell you who, though — or we'll ruin the surprise.

Plus, Robyn will kick off the sounds of the season with local musicians, including Marie Clo, Angelique Francis, Diane Nalini and Adrian Cho, all of whom will be bringing you live music as part of a special at-home concert series.

All In A Day

3 to 6 p.m.

CBC Radio One 91.5 FM or on the CBC Listen app

Join host Alan Neal for a special All In A Day where he'll bring neighbours, friends, musicians and families together over the radio and online. They'll reflect on the extraordinary year and highlight the community needs the Ottawa Food Bank and its partners are working hard to address.



Alan will be dropping in on virtual family dinners and cocktail hours throughout the show — all organized in support of the Ottawa Food Bank — and hearing stories of remembrance, reflection and hope. Plus, we'll be pairing together local musicians who'll create exclusive songs that reflect the lessons and emotions of 2020.

Musicians include: Angela Schwarzkopf, April Verch, Blakdenim, City Fidelia, Chris Page, Kellylee Evans, Lionyls, Lyle Odjick, Lynne Hanson, Neha Sin, Roddy Ellias, Socalled, Steve Marriner and Tomson Highway.

CBC Ottawa News at 6

6 to 7 p.m.

CBC TV or on CBC Gem

Join co-hosts Lucy Van Oldenbarneveld and Adrian Harewood for the top stories of the day and more stories directly from the community.

CBC Ottawa News at 11

11 to 11:30 p.m.

CBC TV or on CBC Gem

Host Omar Dabaghi-Pacheco will be rounding up the highlights of the day as part of a special Project Give broadcast.

In Town and Out

Saturday, Dec. 12 from 6 to 9 a.m.

CBC Radio One 91.5 FM or on the CBC Listen app

It may not be Dec. 11, but host Giacomo Panico will continue the conversation on kindness, community and giving back on In Town and Out.

Our Ottawa

Saturday, Dec. 12, Sunday, Dec. 13 and Monday, Dec. 14

CBC TV or on CBC Gem

Host Adrian Harewood will share highlights from Project Give day on Dec. 11

12 Days of Kindness and the CBC Kindness Calendar

It's been a very difficult year, and as we approach the holidays, we could all use a little more joy.

Each day since the start of December, we've been showcasing the stories of 12 community members whose small acts of kindness are making a big impact. Click here to find out more and tell us about an act of kindness — big or small — that has brightened your day.

We've also asked CBC Ottawa journalists to tell us what kindness means to them, what mottos and mantras they keep in mind about generosity, gratitude and compassion. We took those messages and collaborated with local artist Avi Naor to create a limited edition CBC Kindness 2021 Calendar.

When you make a suggested minimum donation of $50 as part of Project Give and enter the code "CALENDAR" in the Ottawa Food Bank donation form, you'll receive one calendar by mail as a thank you for your support during this unprecedented year.

Please note: