CreativeMornings speaker Jace Meyer on connecting with our purpose

If you're an early riser and a creative thinker in the Ottawa area, you might've heard of the CreativeMornings breakfast series.

With chapters in more than 200 cities around the world — from Oslo to Ottawa — CreativeMornings hosts free, monthly events for the creative community, featuring a short talk and a bite to eat. Each month's talk has a global theme, such as: courage, honesty or tradition. April's theme is 'purpose.'

Ottawa has been hosting gatherings since 2012, welcoming speakers from such varied occupations as psychologists, architects, artisanal sign painters and brew masters.

This month's event, which will take place virtually to help stop the spread of COVID-19, starts at 8:30 a.m. on April 24. Registration opens on April 17.

CBC Ottawa is proud to partner with CreativeMornings Ottawa to share creative Q&As and conversations with the community.

COVID-19 has unlocked more time for me to invest in community, culture, ceremony and craft, and that propels my creativity.​​​​ - Jace Meyer

The speaker for the month of April is Jace Meyer, Shopify's lead for Indigenous entrepreneurs, Métis mother, teacher, artist, coach and speaker. Meyer will speak on the theme of purpose and will guide participants through a workshop about finding one's own purpose.

We asked Meyer to answer a few questions by email about creativity in her life and her city.

Her answers have been edited for length and clarity.

Q: What does this month's theme mean to you?

Purpose is another way to describe how we feel when we put our gifts into action.

Q: Why do you think 'purpose' is important to talk about in Ottawa?

Ottawa is home to many decision makers. Helping folks connect with their purpose creates the conditions necessary for more empathic decision-making that benefits everyone.

Q: What's one piece of creative advice or a tip that you wish you could give your younger self?

Your purpose can be carried out through many different job titles. Forget the title and focus on the outcomes of the work; you'll find an endless number of paths you can take throughout your life.

Q: What do you hope the audience gets out of this virtual event?

I hope participants can leave feeling confident sharing their purposes with one another. It's the first step to long-term relationships, partnerships and good business!

Q: How has the COVID-19 crisis impacted you and your creativity?

As an Indigenous woman, I feel profound hope that we may come out of this crisis with a co-created definition of what is truly essential to nurture and invest in as a species. COVID-19 has unlocked more time for me to invest in community, culture, ceremony and craft, and that propels my creativity.

Q: What makes Ottawa a creative city?

Ottawa is located on the unceded and still occupied land of the Algonquin Anishinaabe people. Creativity, resiliency and entrepreneurialism has been alive and well here for thousands of years with global reach.