Tornado researchers assessing damage in Belleville and Mallorytown, Ont.

Researchers from Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project are heading to Belleville and Mallorytown on Friday to assess damage after a line of severe thunderstorms moved through eastern Ontario on Thursday afternoon.

Belleville Police said they received "an overwhelming number of calls and reports" about the storm, starting at about 3:15 p.m. ET Thursday.

"Many of the reports included live hydro wires laying across roads, houses and vehicles, trees obstructing roadways and driveways, damage to homes and vehicles and dangerous conditions," police wrote in a news release issued Friday.

No deaths or serious injuries were reported.

Northern Tornadoes Project researchers will be conducting damage surveys in and around Belleville and Mallorytown to find out whether a downburst or tornadoes were responsible.

Headed out to the Belleville area today for a <a href="https://twitter.com/westernuNTP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@westernuNTP</a> damage survey. If you have any damage reports, please send them to <a href="https://twitter.com/NTP_Reports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NTP_Reports</a> or submit them at <a href="https://t.co/PAkiSvEgOj">https://t.co/PAkiSvEgOj</a> ! <a href="https://t.co/MZtrCMPxfs">https://t.co/MZtrCMPxfs</a> —@ConnellMiller

The City of Belleville said Friday that Bridge Street East at Plaza Square and Front Street at Pinnacle Street remain closed due to damage. The dog park at East Zwick's Park will remain closed until staff clear downed trees.

Elexicon Energy, which provides power in Belleville, reported a number of outages throughout the city Friday morning, affecting thousands of customers.

Hydro One is also dealing with outages affecting about 1,500 customers throughout the region.

Elexicon Energy was reporting several power outages affecting thousands of customers in Belleville, Ont., on Friday morning after a severe thunderstorm passed through at about 3 p.m. ET Thursday. (elexiconenergy.com)

Images from Belleville

Bit of a storm in Belleville Ontario <a href="https://t.co/pjY8auLao0">pic.twitter.com/pjY8auLao0</a> —@paullantz

Hey <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Belleville?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Belleville</a>? Was this a derecho?<br>OMG.<br>My street is closed <br>Roof blown off<br>Garbage debris branches on sidewalks roads parking lots<br>Power out <a href="https://t.co/ytIOawFC3u">pic.twitter.com/ytIOawFC3u</a> —@jeanettearsenau