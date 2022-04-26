CBC Ottawa's All in a Day travels to Kingston

On April 29, join All in a Day LIVE AND IN PERSON from 3-6pm at Kingston Frontenac Public Library's Central Branch – as we celebrate and examine the lives of a few Kingstonians, and the issues that arise from living in K-Town – complete with some live musical performances!



When: Friday, April 29

Where: Kingston Frontenac Public Library - Central Branch - 130 Johnson St, Kingston, ON

Doors Open: 2:45pm

Showtime: 3:00pm - 6pm

Hosted by Alan Neal

REGISTER HERE to attend All in a Day at KFPL

**Please note that due to KFPL's hours, doors will be closed at 5pm so please arrive before 5pm to ensure your attendance. All guests will be required to wear a mask throughout the show, and while inside the Central Branch.

HIGHLIGHTS :

- Hear the challenges of finding affordable housing in Kingston and what city officials are doing about it

- Get a sneak peak of the new Tipi Moza Indigenous housing project

- Listen in on Kingston authors sharing why Kingston is a great town in which to live and write

- Enjoy live musical performances by Kingston's Miss Emily and Tyendinaga's KaKaow

- Check out all the behind-the-scenes action of putting on a live radio broadcast

All are welcome to check out the live show at the Central Branch - but to guarantee yourself a seat, pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

Doors will open at 2:45pm, but you will not be obligated to stay for the entire duration of the show.