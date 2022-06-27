Adrian Harewood leaving CBC Ottawa

Adrian Harewood is leaving CBC Ottawa to focus on his work with Carleton University’s School of Journalism and Communication. (CBC Communications)

After a career at CBC spanning nearly two decades, Adrian Harewood, who has become a staple of the Ottawa community, will host his final night of CBC Ottawa News at 6 on Thursday.

The veteran news host will leave CBC to focus on his work as a full-time faculty member of Carleton University's school of journalism and communication. Harewood has frequently used his platform to advocate for more diversity and inclusion in Canadian newsrooms. This next chapter in his career will see him sharing his passion for greater representation in media with the next generation of journalists.

"Anchoring the news in my hometown has been an honour," said Harewood. "To serve the Ottawa community while working in a dynamic newsroom with whip-smart colleagues has been a privilege and a joy."

Harewood became the voice of Ottawa's afternoon drive in 2006 when he took over the reins of CBC Radio's All In A Day. He made the jump from radio to television in 2009 when he became co-anchor of CBC Ottawa News at 6 along with Lucy van Oldenbarneveld. He has continued to lead the award-winning newscast for the last 13 years.

Harewood also hosts Our Ottawa, a weekly current affairs magazine program, and has made his mark as guest host of national CBC programs including CounterSpin, As it Happens, Sounds Like Canada, The House, Power and Politics, Hot Type and The Current. On the local level, Harewood acted as guest host on Toronto shows, Here and Now, Metro Morning and Ontario Morning.

Viewers can tune in to see Harewood's final local newscast on June 30, 2022 live on CBC Ottawa News at 6, or stream on Gem. In addition, Harewood's last broadcast of Our Ottawa will run on the Canada Day long weekend.

CBC Ottawa News at 6 brings you in-depth and investigative coverage on local issues that matter to you. Following Harewood's final local broadcast on June 30, Omar Dabaghi-Pacheco will lead the award-winning newscast as its interim host.