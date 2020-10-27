Celebrating community stories in Windsor-Essex, Absolutely Canadian showcases the best documentary programs, short dramas and comedies created by independent producers/directors and student filmmakers from the University of Windsor.

Didn't get a chance to watch the local broadcast on CBC Television? Absolutely Canadian will also be available free and on demand on CBC Gem.

Leslie McCurdy Story: On the Money

Air date: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Award-winning actress and playwright Leslie McCurdy has dedicated her life to staging the stories of heroic Black women who stood up against racial injustice. For two decades, McCurdy has been bringing the stories of her heroines to life on stage. Like her, they inspire others to follow their dreams and to stand up for what they believe and not be treated as second class. They include Harriet Tubman and Viola Desmond, both known as firmly established heroines of civil rights in North America. McCurdy comes from seven generations of civil rights activists, the most recent being her father, the late Dr. Howard McCurdy, Jr.

This is an encore presentation from 2019. You can watch it now on CBC Gem.

Leslie McCurdy on stage as Viola Desmond. (Enhao Fan)

Graffiti: The art that changes a city

Air date: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 14, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Watch as Windsor gets transformed by graffiti artists and discover how their art brings life back into the city's neighbourhoods. This project is a collaboration with CBC Arts, CBC Windsor and local independent producer/director Sasha Jordan-Appler.

Featured artists: Eugenio Mendoza (DREVMZ), Daniel Bombardier (Denial), David Derkatz (Derkz) and Briana Benore (Athena)

This compilation of photos shows, from the left at the top, featured artists Denial, Derkz, and at the bottom, from the left, DREVMZ and Athena. (Sasha Jordan Appler)

Foxy

Air date: Nov. 7, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Ontario broadcast

A drama, documentary and musical all in one? Directors Trista Suke and Ellis Poleyko follow Trista's experience struggling with alopecia, a hair loss condition. An eccentric memoir intertwined with interview segments of people living with the condition, Foxy shines a light on mental health and society's unachievable beauty standards.

This is an encore presentation from 2019. You can watch it now on CBC Gem.

Foxy airs on CBC Television and CBC Gem on Nov. 7, 2020 at 7 p.m. as part of the Absolutely Canadian series. (Ellis Poleyko, Trista Suke)

Windsor Shorts

Air date: Nov. 7, 2020 at 8 p.m.

A compilation of short, scripted films and documentaries from independent producers and student filmmakers from the University of Windsor and finalists from the Windsor Youth Short Film Showcase. This year's compilation brings together stories about performance and the creative process, identity and learning to love who you are, plus some fun with time travel, dogs and fireworks. You'll have to watch to find out more!

Short films include: Band Together, Starving Artist, Led By Her, Time Record, Season of Seven Loves, Love Me and Fire Work.

Windsor Shorts will feature a compilation of short films and documentaries, including, from the left at the top, Time Record, Band Together, Sea son of Se v en Lov es, and at the bottom, from the left, Love Me, Starving Artist, Led By Her and Fire Work. (Miller Shields, Luca Cunial, Carmen Leardi, Sandra Cremasco, Adam Knehler, Rachel McEwen and Hope Forman)

Stories from the Land: Corn Soup and The Last Fishermen

Air date: Nov. 14, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Ontario broadcast

This compilation of short films paints a picture of Indigenous identity through global themes of humanity. Stories from the Land is a one-hour program including these shorts from Ontario: Corn Soup from Fort Erie and The Last Fishermen from Rainy Lake in Fort Frances.

Corn Soup was filmed in Fort Erie, Ont. (Wanderer Ent. Inc.)