Cases of COVID-19 community spread confirmed in Ottawa

Ottawa's medical officer of health, Vera Etches, has confirmed there are five confirmed cases of community transmission of COVID-19 in the nation's capital.

As many as 4,000 people could be infected in Ottawa, she said in a conference call Sunday.

Etches also confirmed that a healthcare worker at the Ottawa Hospital has tested positive for the virus and actions are being taken to trace any close contacts the person had inside and outside the healthcare system.

Ottawa Public Health is asking residents to maintain social distancing and is looking at additional steps to ensure people are only leaving their house for necessary reasons.