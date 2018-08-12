Buckingham residents help build new home for family with disabled child

Gatineau's Buckingham community has mobilized to help an 11-year-old boy living with a severe disability and his family by raising funds to build a home suitable for his needs.

Justin Perron-Charron has needed continuous care since he was six months old. With a rare type of cerebral palsy, he relies on his mother Josée-Anne Perron 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"Even when he sleeps, one must make sure he is breathing properly. If he chokes, I have to go see him. He does not get up, he does not eat alone ... he depends on us 100 per cent," Perron told Radio-Canada in a French-language interview.

"Justin takes nine medications a day, along with a special type of milk. Financially, we've had a hard blow for several years."

The family had been living in a mobile home, but Perron-Charron's medical bills — combined with Perron's single income — had made it difficult to renovate after it was declared a fire hazard.

They've now been relocated to a temporary home while they await their new house.

No electricity, mould problem

At the mobile home, Perron-Charron's wheelchair did not fit through the main hallway. Perron-Charron, who has a five-year-old daughter, could also no longer carry him into the bedroom or bathroom.

So in April 2018, the Ideal Way, a Gatineau association that financially supports single-parent families, came together with roughly 50 entrepreneurs to convert the mobile home into a bungalow.

​"The Charron-Perron family lived in difficult conditions [including] a house that was doomed. There was no electricity except in the kitchen. [There was] mould that caused serious health problems for Justin," said Josée Lusignan, the association's executive director.

A fundraiser was launched to raise $25,000 to help complete the renovations for a new home for the family. (Radio-Canada)

The renovation work took an unexpected turn in June, however, when they discovered the mobile home was in such bad shape that it had to be rebuilt from its foundation.

Local businesses and residents launched a $25,000 fundraiser to cover the unexpected costs.

'It's huge'

Caroline Breton, the co-owner of La Crêperie La Maladroite, took part in the fundraiser. She said she understood the family's plight.

"I found it important as a business [to help], especially since the child comes from Buckingham," she said.

As for the family, Perron said they were extremely touched by all the generosity and were excited for the new home, which will be unveiled on Wednesday.

"It's huge. We would never have thought that a whole city could have mobilized for our child, for our family," she said. "It's really big for us."