Downtown BIAs jostle for community police posts

Ottawa's downtown business improvement areas (BIAs) are pleading to have community police teams stationed in their neighbourhoods, telling the police services board residents and customers feel unsafe there.

The board approved the 2020 police budget Monday night, including the hiring of 13 new officers to be assigned to community posts in certain neighbourhoods.

The budget doesn't specify which neighbourhoods will get the coveted officers, but that didn't stop the BIAs from lobbying for their communities.

"We need a return of dedicated officers all day, every day," Jasna Jennings, executive director of the ByWard Market BIA, told the board.

Jennings said the Market, which is home to bars and restaurants as well as homeless shelters and other social services, has unique needs that demand a consistent police presence.

"We need the regular presence of dedicated foot patrols who regularly and proactively interact [with] business members and visitors," she said.

Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly cautioned high crime rates aren't the only factor under consideration as he decides where to deploy the new officers. (Fred Chartrand/Canadian Press)

'They no longer feel safe'

Jennings said crime was in check before the community police model was abolished several years ago. Since then, break-ins, aggressive panhandling and open drug dealing have been on the rise, she said.

Lori Mellor, executive director of the Preston Street BIA, described the soaring number of "smash and grab" thefts in Little Italy, and the effect they're having on the people who live and work there.

"They no longer feel safe in their own neighbourhood," she said.

Despite that, Mellor said most people don't feel it's worth their while to fill out police reports for broken windows or petty thefts.

Chief Peter Sloly said deployment of the community officers will be decided based on several factors, not just crime rates.

"While that can be a useful effort to a limited degree, it cannot be the main driver of police service delivery," he said.

Sloly did promise recently that community members will have a say in the process, but said there have been no decisions yet.

"I can't make any promises," Sloly said Monday.

'Cockroach' comment draws rebuke

Jennings also spoke to the board on behalf of Vanier BIA executive director Nathalie Carrier, who commended police for reinstating community policing in the neighbourhood last month.

"There is a saying that cockroaches scatter in the light. For too long, Vanier was left in the darkness," she wrote, earning a rebuke from Sloly.

"I want to be clear to the community that we view all of the people in this city as human beings first, and we'll do our best to serve and protect them, regardless of the circumstances," the chief said.

A decision about which neighbourhoods will get the dedicated officers is expected in the new year.