Community Laundry Co-op backs away from brink of shutdown

A social enterprise offering members both cheap laundry and opportunity for a brighter future says COVID-19 has put it through the financial wringer, but there's new hope it will all come out in the wash.

The Community Laundry Co-op in Vanier has been operating since 1999, offering members affordable laundry as well as a chance to volunteer and work for its commercial arm, which serves medical clinics and some city facilities.

The co-op, which has more than 170 members, had announced on its website it would be shutting down Dec. 11 due to financial difficulties exacerbated by the pandemic.

If there was a way to keep it open, I would do anything. - Suzanne Sabourin, co-op member, volunteer

That prospect had clients, members and volunteers worried about the loss of what has become a network of community resources.

"The co-op wasn't just a place for laundry," said volunteer Suzanne Sabourin. "To me, it's like a family."

Sabourin, who volunteered at the laundry while she attained her high school diploma at age 58, said it provides a supportive social environment, valuable counselling and referrals to other programs.

"I don't want it to close. If there was a way to keep it open, I would do anything," she said.

'Always on the edge'

Margaret Fallis, chair of the co-op's board of directors, has been working hard to keep it open and fill the $60,000 gap in its annual operating budget. Fallis said the co-op was planning to expand its commercial laundry contracts this year, but then COVID-19 hit.

Margaret Fallis, chair of the Community Laundry Co-op board of directors, said the organization lost significant revenue due to COVID-19 and was planning on shutting down next month. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

"We're always on the edge, but COVID more or less took it over," she said.

"We've had to cut back, so it's basically one or two people [doing laundry] at a time," Fallis said. "That meant also that our capacity for the contracts was down and we couldn't expand as much as we wanted to. That meant our income was down."

Back from the edge

However, Fallis said the board has been in talks with the Ottawa Community Foundation (OCF) and the city, and there's now hope for a reprieve.

Rebecca Aird, OCF's director of strategic and community initiatives, said the crisis has underlined the vital role the co-op plays in the community, not just for providing an essential service, but also for opening new doors for its members.

"My hope is that, ultimately, we're going to have a whole bunch of community laundry co-op outlets across the city that are doing just what the one in Vanier is doing right now," Aird said.

She said the foundation is looking for partners to make up the co-op's budget shortfall until its commercial laundry and fundraising becomes sustainable.