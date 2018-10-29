Ottawa police name members of new community outreach group

Ottawa police have named the members of its new community equity council (CEC), a volunteer group replacing a similar outreach committee that was disbanded last year.

The community and police action committee (COMPAC) was disbanded in November 2017, after a review concluded it was out of touch with the community and faced barriers preventing it from effectively challenging police.

The role of the new council is to "provide advice and insight to the police on ways to improve and strengthen the relationships between the Ottawa Police Service and the [city's] many Indigenous, faith-based and racialized communities," according to a news release.

The council's 12 members are:

Hector Addision, project coordinator at Somerset West Community Health Centre and founder of the African Canadian Association of Ottawa.

Sahadatu Alolo of the Multifaith Housing Initiative and secretary of the Ottawa Muslim Women's Organization.

Huda Alsarraj, a human rights officer at the National Council of Canadian Muslims.

Malik Ayass, executive director of The Door/La Porte youth centre.

Teresa Edwards, executive director and legal counsel with the Legacy of Hope Foundation.

Hodan Egale, president of the Somali Canadian Youth Centre, who also works for the Ottawa Local Immigration Partnership.

Gérard Etienne, a long-standing leader in the Haitian Community and associate vice-president of the Institute on Governance. Etienne is also connected to Pro-active Education for All Children's Enrichment.

Debbie Hoffman, service director at the Ottawa Children's Aid Society.

Rawlson King, president of the Overbrook Community Association.

Heidi Langille, board member of the Inuit Non-Profit Housing Corporation and a long-standing member of Ottawa's Inuit community.

Jalil Marhnouj, president of the Assunnah Muslim Association and board chair of the South-East Ottawa Community Health Centre.

Séverin Jr César Ndéma-Mousa, president of North-South Development Roots and Culture Canada

The council will also have three Indigenous elders — First Nation elder Irene Compton, Inuit elder Reepa Evic-Carleton and Métis elder Jo MacQuarrie — supporting its work.

Deputy Chief Steve Bell and Ottawa police superintendents who oversee investigations, training and community relations will also take part.