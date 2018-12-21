Tribunal won't hear community appeal over 900 Albert

An Ontario tribunal will not hear a community appeal over the City of Ottawa's decision to approve a condo complex at 900 Albert St., near the Bayview transit station.

City council gave Trinity Development Group permission last June to heighten three towers, including one that would rise to 65 storeys and become Ottawa's tallest building.

The development is also at the heart of Eugene Melnyk's lawsuit against Trinity and its chair, John Ruddy, Melnyk's Rendezvous LeBreton partner.

In November, the Dalhousie Community Association filed an appeal with the Local Planning Appeals Tribunal (LPAT) — the agency that replaced the Ontario Municipal Board — arguing the added height represented a dramatic change from the original plan for the area.

The LPAT swiftly rejected the appeal.

According to the community association's president, Michael Powell, the LPAT bases its decisions strictly on whether the decisions of local councils are legal and follow official planning rules.

"It's harder for community groups like ours to appeal and overturn decisions, but it also empowers council to say no to decisions as well," Powell said.