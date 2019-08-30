Broadway hit's co-writer comes home to Ottawa

David Hein has been away, but he's finally come home.

The Lisgar Collegiate grad (class of '92), who co-wrote the massive Broadway hit Come From Away with his wife, Irene Sankoff, is back in Ottawa for the production's sold-out run at the National Arts Centre.

"It's kind of amazing for me because I went to high school here. This is my home, my moms live here, and I get to bring it back and share it with friends," Hein said in an interview with CBC.

As a teenager, Hein attended plays at Ottawa's Great Canadian Theatre Company (GCTC) and took in Odyssey Theatre's summer productions in local parks.

"It's really an amazing place to grow up if you want to fall in love with theatre," he said.

Come From Away is on stage at the National Arts Centre until Sept. 8. The show's Ottawa run is sold out. (Matthew Murphy)

Storyline resonated

Come From Away tells the tale of what happened when 7,000 airline passengers were suddenly diverted to tiny Gander, Nfld., on 9/11. Locals opened their homes and their hearts to the strangers, and their generosity of spirit led to enduring friendships.

That storyline resonated with audiences and critics alike, smashing box office records and raking in awards for its writers.

The musical's success has been staggering by any measure. Six years after it was first staged, it continues to play to packed houses in New York City and London's West's End, while a touring company criss-crosses North America. The curtain will soon rise on a new production in Australia, and a feature-length movie is in the works.

Portrait of the artist as a young man c. 1992. (Trevor John Leclerc)

Patriotism in his blood

Hein said no one should be surprised that a theme of Canadian goodness found its way into his musical.

"I grew up spray-painting a maple leaf on my face and wrapping a flag around my neck and running downtown on July 1 for Canada Day," Hein said.

"Patriotism is sort of in my blood. I think it has seeped into this show, but also it's a story that's been adopted by a lot of people as the best of what we hope we can be, which is welcoming refugees, welcoming strangers and being good to one another."

Hein made his own stage debut at Lisgar, and said while the school didn't stage musicals as the time, teacher Paul Griffin encouraged his talent and introduced him to the local theatre community.

At Carleton University, Hein joined the Sock 'n' Buskin Theatre Company, jumping into every aspect of stagecraft and performance.

Come From Away is a 'story of generosity in the face of darkness that I hope is what we want to be as Canadians,' David Hein said. (Matthew Murphy)

Home sweet home

In 1994, he acted as stage manager for I, James Jordan, Warrior of Peace, written by young Ottawa playwright Alan Neal, who would later become host of CBC Radio's All In A Day.

"He was one of those awesome, dedicated, organized spirits of theatre," Neal recalled.

Come From Away creators David Hein and Irene Sankoff on the night of their Broadway debut. (Darryl Murphy/CBC)

Hein met Sankoff when he transferred to the arts department at Western University. Their first successful stage venture together was My Mother's Lesbian Jewish Wiccan Wedding, a musical based on Hein's memories of his mother and her partner.

Today, Hein and Sankoff live in New York City with their young daughter, but they maintain strong ties to Canada, and Ottawa in particular.

"I love bringing the show back here. I love bringing my wife and daughter here and getting to point things out to them and share it with them," Hein said.

The sold-out show's run at the NAC ends Sept. 8.