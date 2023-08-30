CFB Trenton commander temporarily removed from role after firearm-related charges

The commander of 8 Wing and Canadian Forces Base Trenton has been temporarily removed from his role after being charged by the OPP with firearm-related offences.

Col. Leif Dahl was arrested following an Aug. 25 incident on the Murray Canal in Quinte West, Ont., where provincial police say they received a report of a gun being fired at "protected wildlife" from aboard a boat.

Police said during their investigation they learned a firearm had been thrown into the water. A gun was later located by the OPP's underwater search and recovery unit.

Dahl, a 45-year-old from Belleville, Ont. is charged with obstructing a peace officer, careless use of a firearm, using a firearm carelessly to hunt, hunting a bird without a licence and unlawfully having a loaded firearm in a conveyance, according to police.

OPP declined to comment on what type of firearm was recovered and what sort of wildlife was targeted.

A spokesperson for the Department of National Defence confirmed by email that the Royal Canadian Air Force was aware of a "hunting-related incident" on Aug. 25 involving Col. Dahl.

In a separate statement shared Wednesday afternoon, Major-General Iain Huddleston, Commander of 1 Canadian Air Division, said Dahl was on leave at the time.

"While the legal process runs it course in the civilian court system, I have decided to temporarily remove Col. Dahl from command pending the outcome of the investigative process and court proceedings," Huddleston wrote.

Lieutenant-Colonel Matt Lederle has been appointed Acting Wing Commander of 8 Wing and CFB Trenton in the meantime, Huddleston wrote.

"It is my responsibility to ensure that the members of 8 Wing have full confidence in their leadership and chain-of-command," Huddleston added, writing Lt.-Col. Lederle is the right officer to "provide continuity, stability and thoughtful leadership to the Royal Canadian Air Force's busiest Wing at this difficult time."

Col. Dahl has more than 25 years of military experience and has been in command of the base since July 29, 2022, according to his profile on the government's website .

Dahl is set to appear in court in Belleville on Sept. 28.